White people are cancelling their Netflix accounts over new show Dear White People

lmao fuck white people Reply

Once again, white people speaking on shit they know nothing about. Reply

They'll be back for Stranger Things season 2 Reply

white people need to be canceled Reply

HI BATMAN! <3 JOKER Reply

Starbucks gift cards, Netflix subscriptions and Nordstrom's shopping sprees for all! Reply

can we also all get Hamilton tickets too tho? Reply

I came into this post to say the same thing. Reply

I hope it does even better than it was probably going to do to spite these knuckle dragging pieces of shit. Reply

I'm not at all surprised by this.



That being said the trailer for this was kind of underwhelming since it was basically just the movie. I wish they had showed us something else. Reply

lmao white people are so fucking sensitive Reply

the movie wasn't even THAT radical tbh Reply

mte about the movie i was expecting so much more Reply

and they call liberals snowflakes lmao Reply

You would think the show was called "Fuck White People." Starting a sentence off with "Dear..." is about one of the most polite ways to get someone's attention. Reply

I don't think that's how genocide works but like...okay



Be bored on the weekends. Whatever. Reply

Oh great, something new for my coworkers go on about Reply

white genocide? as a white person i say OMFG FUCK OFF. Reply

mte as a white person, just end us already Reply

bye, bitch Reply

OK WHO TF SIGNED ME UP FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD THAT IS TOO FAR!!! pic.twitter.com/J85iDIsK5A — Baked Alaska™ (@bakedalaska) February 8, 2017



JUST WANTED TO POST THIS AGAIN! JUST WANTED TO POST THIS AGAIN! Reply

literally SCREAMING @ "THIS IS TOO FAR!!!!!1111" hahahahahaha fucking cunts Reply

Lmfao at that asshole doxxing himself.



youplayedyourself.gif Reply

what a bunch of assholes.



makes me want to buy a second netflix account. Reply

Ew seriously? How dumb Reply

I enjoyed the movie, especially Tyler James Williams character and his struggle to find a place as a gay poc. I hope they include an LGTB person in the upcoming series.



And p.s fuck these ass plugs.





Also it sucks that the first time I'm hearing about this show is through ignorant, racist, assholes who want a progressive and important show for many younger people to fail.



Edited at 2017-02-10 01:45 am (UTC) Reply

"white genocide" jfc do they even know what genocide means? Reply

white genocide? lol did these people even bother watching the film or the bare minimum of reading the plot summary Reply

I hope, some how, oxygen can make a statement that says "Yeah, black lives matter and whites have issues." so these people will boycott breathing as well. Reply

I laughed at the white genocide comment. Did we watch different trailers? Reply

LMAO SCREAMING AT THE ADDING THE GUY TO EVERY MAILING LIST EVER YAS Reply

Should I make a celebrities post about the decision on the EO? Reply

Aww their poor feefees Reply

does it make me a terrible white person if i wanna watch this series? Reply

