White people are cancelling their Netflix accounts over new show Dear White People
Some white people are deleting their Netflix accounts because of this new show pic.twitter.com/XxBtpgS4Ho— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 10, 2017
White Netflix subscribers
Netflix announced a new anti-white show (Dear White People) that promotes white genocide.— Baked Alaska™ (@bakedalaska) February 8, 2017
I cancelled my account, do the same. #NoNetflix pic.twitter.com/2HIGqviLHj
Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/6qGM6b2u7p— Scott Rising (@rising) February 8, 2017
Conservatives: What a bunch of whiney liberal snowflakes protesting everything!— Justin Simien (@JSim07) February 8, 2017
Netflix: Dear White People coming in April!
Conservatives: pic.twitter.com/rkhsW8Rif8
SOURCES
one/two/three/four
That being said the trailer for this was kind of underwhelming since it was basically just the movie. I wish they had showed us something else.
the movie wasn't even THAT radical tbh
Be bored on the weekends. Whatever.
JUST WANTED TO POST THIS AGAIN!
youplayedyourself.gif
makes me want to buy a second netflix account.
And p.s fuck these ass plugs.
Also it sucks that the first time I'm hearing about this show is through ignorant, racist, assholes who want a progressive and important show for many younger people to fail.
Edited at 2017-02-10 01:45 am (UTC)