riz

White people are cancelling their Netflix accounts over new show Dear White People



White Netflix subscribers , who are particularly fond of President Cheeto, are unhappy with Netflix's upcoming programming, Dear White People, adapted from the original 2014 film. They are boycotting the company by deleting their Netflix accounts, claiming the show promotes "white genocide." The films director, Justin Simien, has been fighting abuse from "trolls" and racists on twitter since the shows release date was announced.








SOURCES
one/two/three/four
Tagged: ,