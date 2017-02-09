Sophia Petrillo

Star Trek DS9 showrunner to create a special DS9 documentary




-They are in the process of doing a documentary on DS9 reflecting on the show

-Are asking fans to help pitch in to add the finish touches on the documentary (donate here)

-Brought the writing crew back together to pen a Season 8 episode that will be featured in the documentary

-Was surprised to learn about the BTS conflict some of the cast had with producers





-DS9 and Voyager are highly unlikely to ever see the day on Blu-Ray

-the producer behind the OG and TNG blu ray masters and special features estimates that it would take $40 million to bring both series to blu-ray

-TNG blu-ray sales were very dismal and not what Paramount was hoping for

-DS9 & Voyager arent as popular as TNG which is another reason why Paramount probably wouldnt get behind putting in the money towards remastering both series









Source S2 S3 S4
commercial photography locations
This is perfect timing as I am just finishing up my first rewatch of DS9 since I was a child. All sources are listed in order
Tagged: