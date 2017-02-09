Star Trek DS9 showrunner to create a special DS9 documentary
-They are in the process of doing a documentary on DS9 reflecting on the show
-Are asking fans to help pitch in to add the finish touches on the documentary (donate here)
-Brought the writing crew back together to pen a Season 8 episode that will be featured in the documentary
-Was surprised to learn about the BTS conflict some of the cast had with producers
-DS9 and Voyager are highly unlikely to ever see the day on Blu-Ray
-the producer behind the OG and TNG blu ray masters and special features estimates that it would take $40 million to bring both series to blu-ray
-TNG blu-ray sales were very dismal and not what Paramount was hoping for
-DS9 & Voyager arent as popular as TNG which is another reason why Paramount probably wouldnt get behind putting in the money towards remastering both series
