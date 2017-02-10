CL

+ CL Spams Instagram +

...Feat. Cats, Justin Bieber, Music Video Teasers (?), and MORE!








+ With Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun +


+ At The Recording Studio +



+ Teasers for... Something? +



She also posted a billion selfies and other stuff but nothing else of importance



SOURCES: 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9 + 10 + 11 + 12 + 13

Cat post?
Tagged: , , ,