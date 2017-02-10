+ CL Spams Instagram +

Love CL but yeah I'll be using this as a cat post



So, today I went from 1 to 5 cats like, completely out of the blue and thanks to heartless people who abandon them.



This morning, I found a kitten and her momma at the neighbor's front yard. The neighbor never had cats, so obviously they were left there. My mom and I didn't even wait until he found them, not that he would do them any harm but he's a grandpa and lives alone, and since we already had my cat we just thought it'd be better.



Some 6 or 7 hours later, another neighbor comes to us to tell us someone had left two kittens in a box at the next block. So of course we come to the rescue.



This is gonna be a substantial impact on our expenses though. We actually can't afford spaying the momma. There's enough time to fix the kittens but we might not afford that in the future either. But no way we were gonna let them out on the streets, so.



I love them already.