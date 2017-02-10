Marvel's Runaways pilot adds 10 to cast




Marvel's Runaways has cast Kip Pardue, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Brittany Ishibashi, James Yaegashi, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannagh, Annie Wersching, James Marsters, and Ever Carradine will portray The Pride (a.k.a the parental characters).

cahracter details at source

