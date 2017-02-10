Marvel's Runaways pilot adds 10 to cast
“Marvel’s Runaways” fills out its cast! Meet the new additions: https://t.co/ZN36LBYTA1 pic.twitter.com/Ru8c4QGipu— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 9, 2017
Marvel's Runaways has cast Kip Pardue, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Brittany Ishibashi, James Yaegashi, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannagh, Annie Wersching, James Marsters, and Ever Carradine will portray The Pride (a.k.a the parental characters).
cahracter details at source
source
(immortality u know the drill babe 👌🏽)
Edited at 2017-02-10 01:24 am (UTC)
fuck the kids
Edited at 2017-02-10 01:12 am (UTC)
I'm liking the casting so far for this (I'm so-so on Sulkin, not knowing much about him but whatever drama is posted on ONTD), I just wish this wasn't on Hulu since I don't have it =P
Anyway, HFT!!!
hope the show changes my mind