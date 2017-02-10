Marvel's Runaways pilot adds 10 to cast

I thought that was Ashley Parker Angel at first and was like, yikes. Thankfully no. And Kip Pardue? He hasn't been in anything notable since The Rules of Attraction? I did see him in some terrible thriller with Tara Reid, though. Reply

Hostel III! A definite unnecessary sequel... Reply

I forgot he was in that. But I only watched that for Brian Hallisay. The only good one in the series is part 2. Reply

Sorta unrelated but Ashley Parker Angel's son being the kid from American Horror Story: Hotel will never not blow my mind. Reply

omg 😱 Reply

lmao read kip's character's little blurb. perfect casting. Reply

His life was the audition. Reply

I always wondered what happened to Kip Pardue. I feel like he was the female Gretchen Mol. He had a moment for like .1 seconds when I was a kid and then disappeared even faster. Reply

Frank is seeking to renew purpose in his life while being a father to Karolina." sounds like the pride might stick around a little longer/be a more focal presence than in the comics, which i'm here for tbh, or maybe i'm just reading too much into this.



( immortality



i definitely like the look of them + the character descriptions at the source. where's molly's parents tho? also: "Kip Pardue ("Remember the Titans," "Ray Donovan") as Frank Dean – a former teen star who rode a short-lived movie career and is now teeming with insecurity. Floundering in his professional career as an actor," sounds like the pride might stick around a little longer/be a more focal presence than in the comics, which i'm here for tbh, or maybe i'm just reading too much into this. Reply

I thought Kip Pardue and Kerr Smith were the same person Reply

i'd rather see the show be all about the Pride, tbh



fuck the kids



Edited at 2017-02-10 01:12 am (UTC) Reply

Annie Wersching is fantastic, will always love Renee Walker and Tess ♥



I'm liking the casting so far for this (I'm so-so on Sulkin, not knowing much about him but whatever drama is posted on ONTD), I just wish this wasn't on Hulu since I don't have it =P Reply

I'm not THAT old...but Kip Pardue, James Marsters, and Ever Carradine playing parents just makes me feel ancient, lol Reply

Especially since Sunshine's only 5 or so years older than me. Reply

lol I only know James Masters...



Anyway, HFT!!! Reply

i looked them up and seems like this is a pretty solid cast Reply

Excited for James Marsters! Reply

I loved James Marsters as Spike.. can't think of anything else I've seen him in. Reply

Ugh @ James Marsters. Reply

