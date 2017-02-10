Whitney Port Is Pregnant With First Child
'BABY in my belly!' #TheHills' Whitney Port is pregnant https://t.co/BBZnz2M0Yy via @PEOPLEbabies pic.twitter.com/7gl0rztqYT— People Magazine (@people) February 9, 2017
* Announced it via Instagram
* Mentions that they were 'a bit shocked'
* Has been married to Tim Rosenmann since 2015
* Doesn't appear to be twins
source
aww this is cute considering lauren is pregnant too
Edited at 2017-02-10 12:50 am (UTC)
i'll learn to keep my judgmental comments to myself one of these days...
omg lmao
Edited at 2017-02-10 01:01 am (UTC)
lmao.
also she's my mom's next door neighbor's cousin and when we first moved there my mom told it to me like she was an a list celeb, lol.
BECAUSE IT'S QUINTUPLETS