Whitney Port Is Pregnant With First Child

This is one of my favorite gifs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what do we thingk it will be?



Edited at 2017-02-10 12:50 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

all of these hills girls having babies at the same time. Audrina just had a baby too. Reply

Thread

Link

it's so crazy that all of this is happening while lauren is away Reply

Thread

Link

i was hoping someone would quote this lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's the only thing I think of when I see any of these girls haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is2g i was just thinking about that hahahahhaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So many pregnancies being announced. Congrats! Reply

Thread

Link

her husband's head looks like it was chiseled out of a tree stump. or is that his hair cut? i'm sure he's darling.





i'll learn to keep my judgmental comments to myself one of these days... Reply

Thread

Link

doesn't appear to be twins



omg lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Her husband looks like John Krazinski



Edited at 2017-02-10 01:01 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

And Billy Eichner had a baby and that cradle rocked so hard the boughs broke and that baby hit every branch off that ugly tree on the way down, cradle and all.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my! lol,.. poor baby! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

remember Jay Lyon? Reply

Thread

Link

Doesn't appear to be twins



lmao.





also she's my mom's next door neighbor's cousin and when we first moved there my mom told it to me like she was an a list celeb, lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Her husband looks like Aaron Rodgers got beat up six too many times. Reply

Thread

Link

lol the accuracy though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





her husband looks like a smushed jesse lacey Reply

Thread

Link

Jesse <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he looks like he grew up too fast Reply

Thread

Link

lmao my eyes glazed over reading this and i was ready to read more "omg twins?" comments tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

Did she grow up wealthy?? Reply

Thread

Link

yeah her dad owned a fashion company Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

olivia is still a style inspo <333 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her style feels very forced most of the time now imo, but her glory for most of 2011-2015/16ish was a decent run ngl. but she is definitely still a style icon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So that's Lauren, Audrina, Whitney, Kristin, and who else? Lo has a man and a dog. She might be next. Reply

Thread

Link

olivia, but she might not gaf to do the socialite mom thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So many pregnancy posts. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao why does it say 'BABY in my belly!' that's a weird phrasing, like some random baby just got in there Reply

Thread

Link

everyone's having babies Reply

Thread

Link

It's not twins

BECAUSE IT'S QUINTUPLETS Reply

Thread

Link

Speidi are trying for one this year too, I can't wait for The Hills 2.0 in 18 years!!!! Reply

Thread

Link