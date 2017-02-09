No one cares. Reply

nobody cares, lena (i hope this becomes a political post and not a lena post). Reply

Dear Donald.... Reply

let's make this a politics post so we can all laugh at trump. even if this goes to the Supreme Court, he would need at least one liberal judge to be in favor of the ban and that's unlikely. Reply

god, i hope so. we need a win. Reply

I hope so. I have no faith in the Supreme Court. Too many men, not enough women. Reply

If a republican judge appointed by Bush ruled against this in the appeals court then anything can happen. It's not about men or women at this point. This election has shown that women can be awful as well. Reply

Republicans would have to speed up the nomination of Gorgawhatever by an insane amount, if they want to break a SCOTUS tie.



I doubt they can do that, so he's been stopped, for now. Reply

I have no faith in the Supreme Court. At this point, I have no faith in anything. Reply

Only until he fills that vacant spot and then we're fucked. Reply

Also, I'm living for the fact that a member of the judiciary committee just took a first step in impeachment proceedings. mte.Also, I'm living for the fact that a member of the judiciary committee just took a first step in impeachment proceedings. He's forcing the issue of Russia/emoluments onto the House floor and demanding everything that the DOJ has on Tr*mp's shady dealings. Reply

The ruling restored my energy. Reply

At least we had a positive today with the Court. Reply

i wish she would take a self-imposed silence to deal w the election, she exhausts me Reply

We need a #shutuplena tag



also is that the best croissant she can draw?



Edited at 2017-02-10 12:41 am (UTC) Reply

it reminds me of those gross tasting gum and teeth lollies Reply

the 9th circuit just slayed dont no one care about your shit diet and life, lena Reply

Hillary just tweeted 3-0. Reply

omg i'm dying that it's literally just 3-0! Reply

Trump will reply back with the results of the EC and she'll respond with the PV. Reply

I can imagine 45's frothing rage already. Reply

Are only the tweets signed "-H" actually from Hillary on that account? Reply

I missed it, what is this about? Reply

idgaf about Lena, but I can say that I have been in an absolute funk since November. I can't snap out of it and have a hard time feeling happy, just finding ways to be distracted, I guess? I know I'm not the only one.



Also #noban lol boy bye. Reply

im fucking DEAD that he used this phrase. tswift would be proud Reply

i screamed when he tweeted that. in caps even! jfc. this is what's going in the world. Reply

So, so, so good! Reply

can you imagine how epic it would be if Taylor were outspoken against Trump? Reply

Parent

I don't know why he tweeted that. He typically loses his court battles, so... Reply

45 is now tweeting in all caps. Can the stroke be that far away? Reply

Someone send him pizza delivery, in n out burger, etc.... Reply

literally my first thought when I saw the all caps Reply

Dementia. He's sundowning--my grandpa was the same exact way when he was developing dementia. I'm not even kidding or trying to insult him. This is exactly what is happening. Reply

this is not accurate at all lmao Reply

Lemme go light my candles and start fucking praying. Reply

His win really did this to my appetite for a few days. We had ordered pizza on Election Night and trying to eat a piece while watching the results was like trying to eat a soggy paper towel roll. That has never, ever happened to me before.



Since then, however, I am back to my usual stress eating. :( Both are terrible. Reply

Can I brag and say that I've lost 5 pounds in like two weeks. Just by counting my goddamn calories. 💪🏽💪🏽 Reply

Life's all about moderation bb! Congrats. Reply

Thanks friendo!! Reply

go sis! Reply

