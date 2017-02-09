Coolio says he was courted to play Scarecrow in Batman 5

"Batman 5 (titled Batman Unchained) would see Scarecrow and Harley Quinn team-up to drive Batman insane. The films big moment would see Batman confront Joker, Penguin, Catwoman, Two Face, and Riddler in a hallucination sequence.

lmao am i reading the plot of a movie or an ~it was all a dream~ fanfic Reply

this movie would've been literally so iconic. the schumacher batmans are the only superhero movies i rewatch Reply

ikr. i wanna live in the reality where this and superman lives were both made and released. we could have had it all smh. Reply

lmao is this what drove him to become a juggalo Reply

sure jan Reply

I thought it was Howard Stern?? Reply

i've been listening to old wehatemovies podcasts and apparently there was a whole subplot of coolio in the ben affleck daredevil that was cut from the movie??? Reply

omg I haven't listened to that episode yet but now I'm so mad at what could have been!!! Reply

It's on the Directors' Cut. Reply

aw damnnit it'd be iconic back in the days. Reply

I'd take the Tim Burton and Schumacher versions of Batman over Christopher Nolan's version any day. Reply

Me too, tho I wonder if that's my preference because I grew up with those. Batman Returns is still my all-time fav. Pfeiffer's Catwoman is still iconic.



And as bad/campy as Joel's were, I can still rewatch them and make fun of them lol Reply

This reminds me that I have Batman Forever on bluray.



I'm gonna watch that tonight <3 Reply

then you can listen to whm's iconic episode on it Reply

Damn, this makes me sad because I will always be there for my fave Catwoman, Michelle Pfeiffer...well, I'm assuming Joel was going to ask her to reprise the role. Reply

that was the plan. another reason this got scrapped as it would have been ridiculously expensive. Reply

I forgot about the others lol Yeah, super expensive and basically, for extended cameos. Reply

Always sad they never made a spin-of featuring the iconic Michelle Pfeiffer Catwoman. Reply

Would the Batsuit have nipples? That's the only question worth asking about a potential "Batman & Robin" sequel. Reply

How many braids does Coolio have now? Reply

