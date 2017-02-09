Coolio says he was courted to play Scarecrow in Batman 5
- Coolio visited some bar-and-grill in North Texas several days ago and got interviewed by some random guy. In it, he reveals that he made his brief appearance in the iconic 1997 Batman & Robin because director Joel Schumacher promised to cast him as Scarecrow in the franchises next installment. But because the film flopped, Schumacher was fired and the franchise was put on hold until Christopher Nolan came along. Coolio mentions that he and Joel didn't get along anyway.
- Schumacher, though, has a different story, and stated back in 2015 that he courted Nic Cage for the part. Cage signed on for Superman Lives instead.
- Batman 5 (titled Batman Unchained) would see Scarecrow and Harley Quinn team-up to drive Batman insane. The films big moment would see Batman confront Joker, Penguin, Catwoman, Two Face, and Riddler in a hallucination sequence.
