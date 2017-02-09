Halloween Has Found Its Writers & Director

can't get any worse then rob zombies

white horse bullshit

the thing that makes michael so scary is because he was a bad kid from the get go

no abuse he's just a bastard from the start

ia



i also didn't want to see laurie turn into some punk rock/goth asshole in the second one

Who asked for this?

Me

Did you also ask for a new Friday the 13th movie?

No lol

Will this be some kind of awful comedy horror or something?

Nope.



Danny McBride said: "David and I are thrilled to step outside of our comedic collaborations and dive into a dark and vicious horror. Nobody will be laughing."

damn, he told my ass

pineapple express is such a straight white fuckboy movie

I loved it at the time tho.

PE is pretty much the only pot themed comedy I find funny



Edited at 2017-02-10 12:12 am (UTC) Reply

smiley face tho

This is so out of left field that I'm hoping it has to be ok at best... I hope it's good.

Sorry for OT, but HA HA HA YES:

I love making this bitch baby seethe!!!

SEE YOU IN COURT!! lmao

so what happens after if the 9th circuit wins again

is the ban overturned for good Reply

It will go all the way up to the Supreme Court. That basically means it's pretty much dead but he's too stupid to re-draft the EO so he's going to keep fighting.

Edited at 2017-02-10 12:17 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-10 12:17 am (UTC) Reply

and then if they win

then the ban is overturned for good? Reply

Correct, if SCOTUS holds up the ruling then it is DOA. It pretty much is at this point but a SCOTUS decision is law.

Ohhhhhhhh SHIT! I am SHOOK.

I need a good scary movie.

huh okay. i'll probably watch.

wat

we dont have to do this

literally no protagonist will ever have the power than jamie lee curtis had. like besides neve campbell, i've never rooted for someone to stay alive so hard. idc about the story tbh, its all in the casting/building of the final girl, which is what most of these dudebros miss

so no thanks



so no thanks Reply

Scream trilogy was so good. I didn't like the second one at first but I loved it after I rewatched it.

literally my fave trilogy of all time. eventho ppl shit on the third one, i probably watch it the most lmao. the camp and horror and grandness is just so well executed. plus... parker posey

parker posey deserved to live :c

I have a strong love/hate relationship with RZ's versions but I really hope that this new movie is not a sequel to those. I hope it's a sequel to the original series while maintaining a standalone position. Keep it simple. If absolutely necessary, only reference the events from the original film. Forget the messiness from 4-6 and again, if absolutely necessary, only reference Laurie's death in H20. Don't try to explain why Michael is the way he is, just let him be.

I hate it when evil people are given this sad background. Let them be evil!! Why does it have to be bc they have parental issues?

laurie decapitating michael is to me where the story ends

laurie wins end of story

laurie wins end of story Reply

I love Michael Myers sfm so I'll always accept a new movie but I also agree. Halloween 1&2 and H20 is the perfect trilogy.

DGG's career makes me so annoyed. He could be so great if he actually gave a shit about the quality of his movies.

I think he likes money nowadays.

It's definitely a weird mix of things. I liked Prince Avalanche well enough.

