Halloween Has Found Its Writers & Director



John Carpenter announced today that Danny McBride (Pineapple Express, Eastbound & Down) and David Gordon Green (director of Pineapple Express) will be writing the new Halloween movie with Green also directing. The tentative release date is October 19, 2018. John said he was blown away by their pitch and that they get it. He also mentioned the possibility of scoring the film.

Twitter / JC's Facebook
