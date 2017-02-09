I thought that screencap was Emilia Clarke, lol. I always forget Joey King isn't a little kid anymore Reply

ookaaay? why didn't she wish for world peace and a better president? Reply

i get that this is a horror movie but the trailer fast cuts are giving me a migraine Reply

This is a horror movie, but the YT still made me think it was a comedy. Reply

this looks so good lmao



but casting ryan phillippe as the dad, then his look alike as her boyfriend was... a choice Reply

7 wishes?



1-lifetime supply of big dick

2-bussy that can take any cock

3-amazing cocksucking skills

4-a mad body coz i cbf working out tbh

5-end world famine

6-white privilege is GONE

7-world peace and global co-operation Reply

You could probably consolidate a few of those wishes. I'm pretty sure the elimination of white privilege would bring about world peace and end hunger. That frees up two wishes for you. Reply

1. slightly smaller nose and a greek-statuesque jaw

2. endless money

3. eternal youth

4. hyperactive metabolism/whatever lets me eat a lot but stay skinny

5. my eyes would be like film camera lenses, where everything just looks better and cinematic

6. personal spaceship

7. world peace <33 Reply

world domination

end of everything bad about america and what it upholds

a personal, comfortable spaceship

me paying off the student loans of everyone here

the ability to see the afterlife / create one if none exists

to be the person who makes first contact with aliens

idk, free reserve wish I guess Reply

you need to be more specific just in case its a monkey's paw situation Reply

1. Endless money

2. No more depression or anxiety

3. My dog/any dog I own will die at the same time as me so we never have to be without the other.

4. Perfect, youthful body and face for the rest of my life.

5. Ending of all organized religions

6. World peace/end of white privilege.

7. Women rule the world. Reply

I see Barb!



Looks like it could be interesting but it also looks like it'd fit in January Reply

i read this as a "deadly prince" and i'm really upset that wasn't the case. Reply

Brb, writing Reply

This was fast, they literally just stopped filming this here in TO.



Edited at 2017-02-09 10:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Really? What area were they filming in? Reply

I think they actually shot most of it in Brampton, oops (I'm not familiar with Brampton lol but around David Suzuki Secondary).



Edited at 2017-02-09 10:24 pm (UTC) Reply

looks like an episode from supernatural buuut yeah. Reply

this is a fun, dumb idea and i'm excited for a campy horror movie that's not abt like, a struggling family jus tryna make it~

or men





ALSO U GO BARB! stay getting paid grl..cant wait to see her pop up on riverdale



Edited at 2017-02-09 10:11 pm (UTC) Reply

crappy trailer but movie seems campy and a fun watch! Reply

lmaoooo here to see a teenager girl get 0wned Reply

i'm vaguely reminded of the possession. Reply

first thing I thought of too Reply

same Reply

Yup, any magical box randomly found in a horror movie automatically reminds me of that lol Reply

Sounds like a Fear Street book. Reply

This looks like a fun silly movie. Not sure if I would see it in theatres but I'll probably stream it. Reply

did i see a bit of Ki Hong Lee?!?! Reply

looks very pg-13 Reply

i wanna watch this but i cant handle scary movies. Reply

