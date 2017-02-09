Marvel's Kevin Feige: Upcoming movies will spend as much time in space as they will on Earth

Says the phenomenon will begin after Spider-Man: Homecoming



Aww...yes. Remember when it was impossible to do a Black Widow movie because the schedule was so rigid trying to get to Infinity War? Good times.

Honestly i think Scar Jo also had other things to film, but that's also no what Marvel meant

Scarjo doesn't wanna do it, she says she does in public interviews but she just doesn't give a shit and wants to take whitewashed roles instead

yeah tbh, the vibe from me is that she's not interested in a stand-alone black widow film at all for some reason

scarlett doesn't seem interested tbh. it would be cool to have a netflix series or something but we will never get that with her

Just as long as there's no shi'ar. They bore me

ita. You might say they're... for the birds lmaooo



Cosmic Marvel has so much good stuff but it also has so much shitty, boring stuff. For every Nova there's a ~Gladiator~ and for every GotG there are the dumbass Inhumans.



Also, the Starjammers are terrible. I said it. Polaris needs to break away and get her own fuckin' title. She's so cool and she's always stuck hanging around with Havok and other losers.



Edited at 2017-02-09 09:32 pm (UTC)

Lmao

lol the starjammers and their pirate leader who is also cyclops father i cannot

Wasn't he like, a trapeze artist, too? Fukken Claremont



All the Summers men are the floppiest flopping flops that ever flopped. Vulcan wins the prize for being the most intolerable Mary Sue asshole, tho.

LOL! I approve of this comment.

I laughed my royal ass off the first time I heard that name.

lmao *drum rimshot sound*

I'm assuming Fox has control of them because they're tied so much to the X-men.

this is the right move since they don't have mutants/x-men



can't fucking wait for the new thor 😩 the only marvel movie that has me hype

These movies have become too big for their own good. The whole EARTH IS IN PERIL!!!! thing is so played out at this point. Since Age of Ultron i've hated nearly every 3rd act of these movies. Its why i liked Strange and Antman so much cause they went smaller stories.



In other news DC continues to be a mess with reports that Batman is also getting an entirely new script so Batfleck is only starring and producing.

But they haven't had "Earth in peril" stories since AoU... besides Dr Strange.

yaas give me campy space operas



voltron got me onto a nostalgia kick of late 90s space sci-fi (riddick, contact, power rangers in space AND lost galaxy lmao) and im loving it. that era was so creative

I'm so hyped for Captain Marvel I need to see set photos and her costume and the actual movie NOW

before the DCEU swoops in to make Darkseid the rightful space tyrant in everyone's minds



Word.

im ready for darkseid to tear my ass up



i hope they do darkseid war on film eventually. it was so fun and screams 'make this a movie!'

It would honestly be so cool, but god you never know with the DC movies...

cool i guess

I know it's Fux-Marvel and not Marvel-Marvel, but damn it I need some Deadpool 2 news. I don't care about the rest.

"before the DCEU swoops in to make Darkseid the rightful space tyrant in everyone's minds"



unless they fuck it up like with everything else.

unless he's Lego it'll be terrible

did you watch lego batman already? i'm planning to go this weekend! cant wait

The cosmic side of Marvel I think has always been my least favorite, but damn if the movies aren't helping me come around to it.



SPACE TRUCKIN' C'MON

a lot of marvel stuff is based in space so I'm glad they're gonna focus more on that. and I'm expecting captain marvel to be so gorgeous and space-y like a default Mac background.



also Tony Revolori better stick around and become agent venom at some point!

The Thor franchise could spend a little less time on Earth and a little more time making its nine magical realms actually interesting instead of just Asgard + some barren wastelands and a field.



That being said I'm excited to see the third movie because of Taika.

i'm up for it

this is gonna keep going on for another 35 years

I think this is going to be a mess

Beta-Ray Bill cameo? Wait ... scratch that. Beta-Ray Bill TRILOGY.



If Marvel can make a talking tree work, it can make a character that looks like Thor fucked a horse work.

I need Spider-Man: Homecoming and Captain Marvel already.

I'd love a Adam Warlock movie. The good sis is always having a existential crisis and other than Thanos, his major villain is literally himself.

ewwww no tbh D:



I'd rather have a Quasar appearance than deal with that Mary-Ass Sue (I realize I'm calling lots of characters Mary Sues but it's true, and Adam Warlock is the worst).

