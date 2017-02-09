Marvel's Kevin Feige: Upcoming movies will spend as much time in space as they will on Earth
- Says the phenomenon will begin after Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Will apply at the very least to GotG Vol. 2 (duh), Thor: Ragnarok (where "three scenes are set on Earth" and the action goes "beyond the nine realms"), possibly Black Panther (!!), and Avengers: Infinity War; others, like Captain Marvel, likely.
- Confirms that Thor: Ragnarok will have many elements of Planet Hulk (yaaaas)
- Says Thanos will become "a main character" soon so he can finally be more than a chair-seated fool before the DCEU swoops in to make Darkseid the rightful space tyrant in everyone's minds
Source: Cinemablend
Are you ready for Cosmic Marvel to dazzle you, ONTD? And to make you mourn anew that that we don't have rights to Galactus, Silver Surfer, Annihilus, the Siege Perilous, the Phoenix force, and on and on forever?
Aww...yes. Remember when it was impossible to do a Black Widow movie because the schedule was so rigid trying to get to Infinity War? Good times.
Cosmic Marvel has so much good stuff but it also has so much shitty, boring stuff. For every Nova there's a ~Gladiator~ and for every GotG there are the dumbass Inhumans.
Also, the Starjammers are terrible. I said it. Polaris needs to break away and get her own fuckin' title. She's so cool and she's always stuck hanging around with Havok and other losers.
All the Summers men are the floppiest flopping flops that ever flopped. Vulcan wins the prize for being the most intolerable Mary Sue asshole, tho.
can't fucking wait for the new thor 😩 the only marvel movie that has me hype
In other news DC continues to be a mess with reports that Batman is also getting an entirely new script so Batfleck is only starring and producing.
voltron got me onto a nostalgia kick of late 90s space sci-fi (riddick, contact, power rangers in space AND lost galaxy lmao) and im loving it. that era was so creative
Word.
i hope they do darkseid war on film eventually. it was so fun and screams 'make this a movie!'
I know it's Fux-Marvel and not Marvel-Marvel, but damn it I need some Deadpool 2 news. I don't care about the rest.
unless they fuck it up like with everything else.
SPACE TRUCKIN' C'MON
also Tony Revolori better stick around and become agent venom at some point!
That being said I'm excited to see the third movie because of Taika.
If Marvel can make a talking tree work, it can make a character that looks like Thor fucked a horse work.
I'd rather have a Quasar appearance than deal with that Mary-Ass Sue (I realize I'm calling lots of characters Mary Sues but it's true, and Adam Warlock is the worst).