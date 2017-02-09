WoW Orders Two RPDR Spin-offs Starring Alyssa Edwards & Detox, Set to Premiere on YouTube

Detox tho? Reply

who asked for Detox? Reply

i'm pretty sure detox is the last person i want "lifestyle advice" from Reply

Hey, do you know the company that makes the t-shirt of your icon? I want one 😌 Reply

Does Detox even have a personality tho? Reply

Nobody cares about Detox.



And Alyssa's show was supposed to come out 5 years ago. They're late to the party. Reply

Detox is v much a "bridesmaid, never a bride" kind of queen. she performed extremely well on both her seasons, always executes fantastic looks, is relatively entertaining and likable, yet no one really stans for her. she just doesn't have the full CUNT imo Reply

