WoW Orders Two RPDR Spin-offs Starring Alyssa Edwards & Detox, Set to Premiere on YouTube




Haus of Edwards will star Alyssa Edwards and Laganja Estranja, featuring the students and parents of their dance studio, Beyond Belief. Detox's Life Rehab will be a lifestyle advice show, featuring surprise guests. LOGO is a cheap queen, so the shows will be broadcast on YouTube.

