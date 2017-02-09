WoW Orders Two RPDR Spin-offs Starring Alyssa Edwards & Detox, Set to Premiere on YouTube
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Getting Two New Spinoff Series https://t.co/F7oSz1V9br @variety pic.twitter.com/k1p9ydnRsN— RuPaul (@RuPaul) February 9, 2017
Haus of Edwards will star Alyssa Edwards and Laganja Estranja, featuring the students and parents of their dance studio, Beyond Belief. Detox's Life Rehab will be a lifestyle advice show, featuring surprise guests. LOGO is a cheap queen, so the shows will be broadcast on YouTube.
And Alyssa's show was supposed to come out 5 years ago. They're late to the party.