Fox’s Marvel series casts its first mutant
Exclusive: Fox’s @Marvel pilot has found its first mutant. https://t.co/l3RnOvRGBW— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 9 février 2017
Blair Redford (Switched at birth, the lying game) will play Sam, “the strong-headed Native American leader of the underground network."
Singer is on board to direct and executive produce the pilot.
two ordinary parents who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.
source
Edited at 2017-02-09 09:18 pm (UTC)