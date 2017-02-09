"Authentic" Harry Styles Solo Album Is Coming Soon
A solo Harry Styles album is coming (for real), and it's already being qualified as 'authentic' https://t.co/Ru3i0HxHgi pic.twitter.com/YFa7g5s3Ka— PopCrush (@PopCrush) 9 Φεβρουαρίου 2017
According to Columbia Records CEO, Rob Stringer:
- “We’re close and we’re very excited. We have a record we’re incredibly excited about and it’s not far away from being ready. We obviously want everything to be beautifully done, because we think he’s here to stay. Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who’s authentic.”