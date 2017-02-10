I knew it. All those baggy dresses. My coworkers didn't believe me Reply

I thought so too especially since some of the outfits were so hideous.

tbf she always has a 50/50 chance of wow great outfit or you should have just worn your legal robes



Edited at 2017-02-09 09:11 pm (UTC)

alright

i fucking knew it lol congrats to his old ass

Doesn't he owe someone money because he said he'd never marry or have kids?

A while back he bet Nicole Kidman and Michelle Pfeiffer $10,000 each that he'd make it to 40 without being married or having kids. Dunno what he did after that!

When he turned 40, they renewed the bet for double or nothing that he wouldn't have kids before he was 50, but he still won because he's already past 50 now.

Alright well this one actually did surprise me. The twins part, anyway.

Twins EVERYWHERE.



Twins EVERYWHERE.



Edited at 2017-02-09 08:52 pm (UTC)

Why the fuck is everyone having multiples?

IVF

Fertility drugs + ivf + the chances of having multiples as a ftm increases as you age.

IVF

Tons of celebs use IVF. I'm sure many of the cases are actually because of fertility, but sometimes I cynically wonder if it's because multiples are trendy.

hmmm but all of these celebrities are a bit on the older side (beyonce is by far the youngest, but she has said she has has fertility issues in the past), so ivf is not a surprising route when easily affordable

FVI

What everyone said. I thought a boy/girl pair was rare. Now they're everywhere and meh.



Pharrell's triplets could start a new trend. Reply

I'm more interested in why celebrities just have twins with IVF but then outside of Hollywood randos have sextuplets, septuplets, octuplets...I assume the approaches are different but it's still interesting. Probably just comes down to odds as well.

celebs can afford fertility treatments like its fucking candy lol thats why its so common

YAS!

1) Thrilled for them! So happy.

2) This means more intelligent, attractive Clooneys in the future who will give a shit about our planet!



Yay! Reply

not miss julie getting the inside scoop

right?! wonder how much les paid for that

congrats to ha



i'm glad if this will make her haters seethe x2 Reply

twins twins everywhere who next

why is the talk breaking this news? so random

um how did The Talk get this exclusive tho? lmao like who is les moonves blackmailing?



good for them tho, i would rather drop dead than have kids at 55 but thats just me Reply

George probably wanted a TV outlet to get it instead of a paparazzi/tabloid to break the news.

yeah but like... The Talk? ET would be more predictable if that was the case haha

The View would have made more sense lol. Too bad, so sad for them I guess.

Honestly who else would have cared? Lol Beyoncé already stole the spotlight so it's like give it to whoever asks first bc no one is gonna really care at this point

I just said "what in hell" out loud

I really thought George was gonna be a bachelor forever.

that's what i just told my friend. i never expected this to happen.

same

maybe we should bet on dicaprio having children now 🤔

ew

Me too. Makes me think those rumors about him running for office in the future are true.

Well I'm happy for Amal and think she's a total bad ass, I can't help but wonder a bit about George... as someone who has also always said I don't want children, I hope this is something he genuinely wants for the kids' sake. :/

He used to say he didn't want to get married either, and clearly he changed his mind on that, so it I imagine whether he wanted kids would have come up in discussing getting married.

wasn't their talk of him getting ready to run for some office so all this is prep.

wife kids etc etc

but who knows... congrats to them.



Edited at 2017-02-09 09:13 pm (UTC)

