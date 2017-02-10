Amal Clooney pregnant with twins
On #TheTalk today @JulieChen confirmed that George & wife #AmalClooney are due w/ twins IN JUNE! Congrats to the happy couple! 👶👶 #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/0ALtxseI3Y— The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) February 9, 2017
Twins EVERYWHERE.
Pharrell's triplets could start a new trend.
1) Thrilled for them! So happy.
2) This means more intelligent, attractive Clooneys in the future who will give a shit about our planet!
Yay!
i'm glad if this will make her haters seethe x2
good for them tho, i would rather drop dead than have kids at 55 but thats just me
wife kids etc etc
but who knows... congrats to them.
