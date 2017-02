Well I for one am SHOCKED. Reply

Thread

Link

all i know is please dont go back to marc Reply

Thread

Link

She deserves so much betta. She is seriously an ageless goddess with a booty that puts most to shame. Reply

Thread

Link

they both got what they wanted, good for them Reply

Thread

Link

it's sad when u aim for mediocre promo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ikr? Like its JLO!!! Girl, even if you just want a PR relationship, there's better option. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How fucking sad Reply

Thread

Link

Love is dead 😭 Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't know they were together. Reply

Thread

Link

This is a great song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

were they ever under really? Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I dont think they were ever a solid/serious thing. Reply

Thread

Link

they were totally in love hdu Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't been this sad about a celebrity break up since Henry Cavill and Kaley Cuocuo split. Reply

Thread

Link

that was the day i stopped believing in love Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aww they laster 2 weeks longer than Cavill&Cuoco lol Reply

Thread

Link

did anyone ever think they were really together tho? this promance was up there with henry cavill and kelly whatsherface, lol



eta lmao at my comment cousins above, bless.



Edited at 2017-02-09 09:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

so whatever promo they were doing is over? Reply

Thread

Link

isn't she supposedly back with casper again? lol Reply

Thread

Link

So I guess this means the single isn't coming out then. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh I already forgot about this publicity stunt. Reply

Thread

Link

This whole thing was embarrassing, to put it mildly. Reply

Thread

Link

True love is dead. Reply

Thread

Link

when is the song dropping Reply

Thread

Link