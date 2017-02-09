Lady Gaga's "John Wayne" music video premieres on VEVO/Youtube
Gaga talked with Zane Lowe about the surprise music video she first released to Apple Music yesterday:
"I have known Jonas [Akerlund] for a really long time and we've been wanting to work together again. For this song I thought he and I would just be perfect to do this together. He directed the music video, but the way we usually start when we work is he likes to download from me all my visions about the song. I'll tell him 'I envision me on the back of a horse with a guy and I'm about to fall off and no matter how fast he goes and how much it hurts I keep hanging on and I look like I'm enjoying it, or, you know, a scene with me and a guy in a car and we're getting too reckless and we show how reckless love can be.' I took him through a whole bunch of different scenarios like that and he helps to weave it together into a story and a video."
This is the first Gaga video to be directed by an ACTUAL video director in 7 years (smh)
In a May 1971 interview with Playboy, for example, Wayne comes across as, at best, an old crank and, at worst, as an outright racist and homophobe.
On the 1970 Best Picture Winner, Midnight Cowboy (responding to the question of what types of films he considered “perverted”):
Wouldn’t you say that the wonderful love of those two men in Midnight Cowboy, a story about two fags, qualifies?
On African-Americans:
We can’t all of a sudden get down on our knees and turn everything over to the leadership of the blacks.
I believe in white supremacy, until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility.
I don’t feel guilty about the fact that five or 10 generations ago these people were slaves. Now, I’m not condoning slavery. It’s just a fact of life, like the kid who gets infantile paralysis and has to wear braces so he can’t play football with the rest of us.
yes, this is exactly what she meant by this song
—John Wayne
Also I am way too excited about her and Metallica. That's actually going to rock.
What? No way. Love this video!
That explains her career recently, yikes
About this irrelevant hasbeen.
Her ship has sailed. Give it up.
i feel like they were trying to distract from uninspired dancing. which is a bummer bc all her best vids mix aesthetic and fun, uninterrupted choreo
where's AYO
That explains a lot.
Also no to John Wayne.
