Lady Gaga's "John Wayne" music video premieres on VEVO/Youtube

In a May 1971 interview with Playboy, for example, Wayne comes across as, at best, an old crank and, at worst, as an outright racist and homophobe.



On the 1970 Best Picture Winner, Midnight Cowboy (responding to the question of what types of films he considered “perverted”):

Wouldn’t you say that the wonderful love of those two men in Midnight Cowboy, a story about two fags, qualifies?



On African-Americans:

We can’t all of a sudden get down on our knees and turn everything over to the leadership of the blacks.





I believe in white supremacy, until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility.



I don’t feel guilty about the fact that five or 10 generations ago these people were slaves. Now, I’m not condoning slavery. It’s just a fact of life, like the kid who gets infantile paralysis and has to wear braces so he can’t play football with the rest of us. Reply

He's trash. I hate flying into John Wayne airport. Reply

Yeah its time they changed the name of that airport, altho I never fly out of it anyway bc its always more expensive than LAX Reply

Understandable. I feel the same way every time I fly out of/into Reagan Nat'l. Where is JW airport? Reply

Didn't he have to be physically restrained at the Oscars when the NA woman accepted WOC fetishist Marlon Brando's award and made her speech? Reply

Wow. And this man is revered just because he made some dumb cowboy movies? Gross. Reply

his daughter Aissa is shit too Reply

You had this comment prepped and ready to go since last night, huh? I thought it was common knowledge that JW was a trash person even though he was revered for being the ultimate cowboy on film. He serves as a loose metaphor for a fun song. Reply

so fucking overrated. he's an ugly fucker too. Reply

she would write a song about wanting someone like him

yes, this is exactly what she meant by this song

"I don't feel we did wrong in taking this great country away from [Indians]. Our so-called stealing of this country from them was just a matter of survival. There were great numbers of people who needed new land, and the Indians were selfishly trying to keep it for themselves."



—John Wayne Reply

Hopefully this signals a return to form for her. The kooky campy aesthetic Gaga I missed!



Also I am way too excited about her and Metallica. That's actually going to rock. Reply

Slay me Madre Monster! These BTW aesthetics! Reply

This is the first Gaga video to be directed by an ACTUAL video director in 7 years (smh)



What? No way. Love this video! Reply

Apparently Telephone was her last video to be filmed by a director, the rest were photographers or Gaga and her team. Reply

Hmm, now that I know that I can kinda see it through her work, I liked Artpop but it was sloppy mess. Is this video a prequel to Telephone? It fits. Reply

what about "til it happens to you"? or it doesn't count since it was a non-album single? Reply

This makes so much sense, Telephone was the last video of hers I enjoyed on its own merits. Reply

Wow i never even realized that. That explains a lot tbh. Reply

It was fun until the part glorifying gun use. I am so over that bullshit and Gaga should be too. It didn't even serve a point. I was bored. And then annoyed. Reply

I watched this video probably five times yesterday. I loooove it. I have always loved music videos, especially from the 90's-00's, and this is reminiscent of that while being its own thing and it's glorious. Reply

AP Reply

amazing post, always perfect, American pearl, etc. Reply

Always Posting....



About this irrelevant hasbeen.



Her ship has sailed. Give it up. Reply

This video is so amazing!!! Reply

i don't like the .5 second clips mixed with this suicide squad aesthetic Reply

yeah the quick cuts were nauseating, just like in suicide squad lol



i feel like they were trying to distract from uninspired dancing. which is a bummer bc all her best vids mix aesthetic and fun, uninterrupted choreo



That would explain the rest of her mvs... Reply

where's AYO





Love the video butwhere's AYO Reply

MTE my fave song on the album. Reply

She's paying the true bop of this era dust. Reply

I could have done w/o the dog getting run over tho



Edited at 2017-02-09 08:17 pm (UTC) Reply

