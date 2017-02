ugh i'm obsessed w taylor's voice and they are soooo good live Reply

this vid tho... yikes. middle school me would've liked it tho. Reply

she's the emo miley cyrus Reply

Lmao of course they release a video after months of the song being a single (feels like years though). I miss their Light Me Up sound Reply

I don't hate it but nothing will touch Light Me Up. Reply

i like their music but oh she's really still doing the raccoon thing huh Reply

ew tbh



and ia w the light me up cmnts Reply

I like her voice and this band surprisingly doesn't suck tbh

I would have never thought Reply

that screengrab. lmao. Reply

Her voice and the band are A+ but the lyrics and music videos need to move past middle school appeal tbh. Reply

what happened to you jenny?! Reply

Side-eying these lyrics... Reply

She's still doing the most, I see. Reply

I was just thinking about TayMom today. I was thinking it would be interesting if she returned to The CW to play Sabrina the Teenage Witch in Riverdale. But she's not a very good actress so idk, but Little J is iconic, especially the season where she went nuts for no reason. Reply

What was it with her again? No feminist? All Lives Matter? WoodyA fan? Reply

Thread

those lyrics and the aesthetics.. girl you got such a wonderful voice please let "non middle schoolers who try to be edgy" like your music too, give us something to stan! Reply

