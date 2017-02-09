Tinashe round up! New face of Juicy Couture for Urban Outfitters and John Frieda + more.
Oh, yes, it’s happening. @Tinashe wears the @JuicyCouture for Urban Outfitters collection, available 2/13. #trackisback #JuicyXUO pic.twitter.com/LEAUqn3hds— Urban Outfitters (@UrbanOutfitters) 8 de fevereiro de 2017
Tinashe wears Juicy Couture for Urban Outfitters:
Excited to announce I am the new face of @urbanoutfitters @juicycouture 🙌🏽❤ https://t.co/rD8ha0clSE pic.twitter.com/o8PHtLshlh— TINASHE (@Tinashe) 8 de fevereiro de 2017
Excited to announce I am the new face of @urbanoutfitters @juicycouture 🙌🏽❤ https://t.co/V0udAzpzlf pic.twitter.com/ms5nfTA7wB— TINASHE (@Tinashe) 8 de fevereiro de 2017
And is now the new face of hair styling products brand John Frieda:
🚨 EXCLUSIVE—@Tinashe is the newest face of @JohnFriedaUS! 🚨 https://t.co/UjosEb4OGl pic.twitter.com/3ZG24t9TgF— Allure (@Allure_magazine) 8 de fevereiro de 2017
She'll be opening for Maroon 5 during their tour, starting Feb 20!:
Tinashe abrirá os shows do Maroon 5 a partir do dia 20! Confira todas as datas https://t.co/xuBoSSIose pic.twitter.com/9sfeioLOyx— Tinashe Brasil (@tinashebr) 5 de fevereiro de 2017
And she'll participate in a Fundraising Concert for ACLU on April 3rd featuring Zedd & more:
Final #WELCOME! line up is here!!!!!— Zedd (@Zedd) 9 de fevereiro de 2017
TICKETS ON SALE TOMORROW 10AM! pic.twitter.com/lHbtN3iWiw
And last monday (6th) was her birthday!:
The delivery nurse at UofKentucky hospital said @Tinashe was the prettiest baby she'd ever seen❤— Momma Kachingwe (@TinasheMomma) 6 de fevereiro de 2017
Happy BDay #Tinashe
Thx 4 blessing me 😍 pic.twitter.com/scd29BOe7l
And ICYM, she has 2 collabs out now with Lost Kings and Tinie Tempah:
ONTD, is Tinashe coming?
also, I'm here for the Juicy tracksuits coming back.
at that price i hope it flops
Urban Outfitters CEO is shady af and has donated to Rick Santorum, etc.
Keep it.
i walked around there the other day and i have finally truly grown out of ever needing to step foot inside again
if only they were strictly a home goods store