Tinashe round up! New face of Juicy Couture for Urban Outfitters and John Frieda + more.




Tinashe wears Juicy Couture for Urban Outfitters:





And is now the new face of hair styling products brand John Frieda:



She'll be opening for Maroon 5 during their tour, starting Feb 20!:



And she'll participate in a Fundraising Concert for ACLU on April 3rd featuring Zedd & more:



And last monday (6th) was her birthday!:



And ICYM, she has 2 collabs out now with Lost Kings and Tinie Tempah:



