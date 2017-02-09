Tinashe round up! New face of Juicy Couture for Urban Outfitters and John Frieda + more.

Juicy? Sis....I'd be too embarrassed to post about my fave being the face of Juicy Reply

I thought they went out of business? Reply

i thought they did too because they only seemed popular in the early 2000s, but apparently they sold off the company in 2013/2014 and just closed their stores. Reply

yup the stores closed and now kohl's has been selling juicy lol. and i keep seeing kim kardashian and kylie jenner wearing the velour tracksuits, so maybe they're coming back? Reply

idk that brand Reply

she is so stunning and wow! that baby photo! seriously one of the most beautiful babies ever!



also, I'm here for the Juicy tracksuits coming back. Reply

Is that frenchy? Reply

GRETCHEN SIS. Reply

From rock of love ??? And nope she's Brazilian singer Gretchen. Reply

Juicy tho? Reply

Lol nooooo. They are trying to bring back Juicy? It was embarrassing the first time around, we don't need another go. Reply

buckle up sis, the 2000s are coming back. More slowly than when the 80s or 90s came back, but they're fighting their way through. Reply

yeah topshop are selling their hoodies + sweatpants for like £100+ (and that's just for one item...not the set)



at that price i hope it flops Reply

like aren't they sold at kohls now? maybe this means theyll be cheaper this time around lol Reply

I would scream if juicy couture took off. What's next free city?? Kitson coming back from the grave ?? Reply

Rise!! Tinashe's mom is so cute! Reply

im not surprised juicy is making a comeback. is ed hardy next? please god no, i can handle juicy. Reply

I think we have a good 5 years or so until ed hardy tries to make a comeback Reply

hopefully longer, mona. Reply

Tinashe really is coming #Company2017 Reply

i still can't believe they're trying to make juicy come back. the prices are ridiculous. i can't imagine spending £200+ on one set of loungewear. Reply

Welp. I like her but this is poor decision making.



Urban Outfitters CEO is shady af and has donated to Rick Santorum, etc.



Keep it. Reply

So everyone in this post is a hater, but I'm so excited for this lol. I have been waiting for the revival of gaudy ass early 2000s fashion. Bloomingdales has been selling the suits for a minute now so idk if these are going to be any different than those. I also see that AF1s are popular again, so all I need now are for jersey dresses and throwbacks to also make a comeback and then I can fully regress into my freshman year self. Reply

urban is always doing the most



i walked around there the other day and i have finally truly grown out of ever needing to step foot inside again



if only they were strictly a home goods store Reply

lol gonna bleach this out by listening to Nightride! Reply

