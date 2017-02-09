NBC in talks to revive American Idol?

What an iconic audition. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just love how he seemed genuinely hurt/shocked by the idea that he is awful haha.... like the later seasons people who were bad just wanted attention. This guy was truly delusional haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

literally jlo's impact lmao. nbc is falling over themselves trying to give her shows Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, the article said something about how she has some dance competition show on NBC coming up, and I saw a commercial last night for the second season of that police show she is on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fave non-Kelly Clarkson songs from an American Idol Winner? I STILL jam to this

Reply

Thread

Link

get outta here I didn't say world idol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jordin sparks features! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

okay submission accepted haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This made me realize I like quite a few of Jordin's songs. I still play this regularly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THis fucking song ughghgh i love this song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love this song. Love him. He was robbed of the win, and he deserves a better career now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I forgot he didn't win that season! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kat McPhee released an album in 2015 and it didn't get much attention but I actually really liked it, it's good driving music Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I didn't even watch this season on a regular basis, but this and his cover of "She Works Hard for the Money" made me bop. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

e n o u g h Reply

Thread

Link

Good lord why?! It just ended. Reply

Thread

Link

no Reply

Thread

Link





PLEASE NO. PLEASE NO. Reply

Thread

Link

They just cancelled it like a year ago!! Why this



My grandma will be happy if it comes back though Reply

Thread

Link

I used to watch it with my now dead Grandpa when he was bedridden with Kidney cancer. I would take the ferry to his house (lived on an island lol) twice a week and watch it. The damn results shows were the worst because they didn't announce the eliminated person until like 1 minute before the ferry home left, so I would always be stuck chatting with my wicked step grandmother for an hour haha



I was always bummed he died before Carrie won, because he loved country music so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why Reply

Thread

Link

Didn't it JUST get cancelled?



Who thinks this is a good idea? Jfc. Reply

Thread

Link

Seriously, aside from a few people, what the fuck has happened to contestants / winners of American Idol or even the Voice? Have they gotten recognition? Reply

Thread

Link

I think the adult baby girl was on the Voice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the last success off the top of my head is like... Phillip Phillips kinda? Fifth Harmony if that counts... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't get it--I mean everyone who wins these shows anymore flops, so what is the point in having them?



I might be semi interested in Idol though if Simon came on and hated everyone and they spent less time crafting sob stories for the contestants. And if they went back to decade/style theme nights like they had in the first season, cause I felt that forced people go find a way to go outside their box when the theme is Swing Music night or 1950's night. Reply

Thread

Link

This seems like a terrible idea. Unless they're stealing ANTM's ideas and planning on replacing Ryan Seacrest with Rita Ora. Reply

Thread

Link

That would be amazing if Rita Ora was a host or even a judge. I honestly wouldn't be surprised. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

let it die Reply

Thread

Link

This might work a decade from now when 2000's nostalgia kicks in, but not now. The show just ended! And lbr, the last several seasons were shit. I know I stopped watching faithfully after Adam Lambert was robbed. And it just wasn't fun without Simon.



I want to know how The Voice is still on? No one from that show makes it big, so what's the point of watching? Reply

Thread

Link

keep it where it belongs...buried in the ground. Reply

Thread

Link

at least wait more than one season before bringing it back. come on now. Reply

Thread

Link

Let it die. Reply

Thread

Link

please no Reply

Thread

Link

It amazes me that people still are interested in this kind of show nowadays. Idol peaked a decade ago, and I've never heard of any The Voice winners or their songs. Reply

Thread

Link

Noooo. I'm surprised "The Voice" is even still going since no one who wins these things ever goes anywhere, professionally.



Most amateur singers are earning more money and recognition from just posting their demos to YouTube/Spotify/iTunes. I doubt most would want go through the "Idol" gauntlet and be forced to be something they're not. Reply

Thread

Link

Of course this show is going to get revived, but damn, you gotta wait at least 10-15 years for a new generation that hasn't gotten beyond tired of it. Reply

Thread

Link

only if william hung is a judge. wait didn't this JUST go off the air? jesus. Reply

Thread

Link

I think that ship has sailed. It felt like they were running out of talent the last few years, anyway. Reply

Thread

Link

I was obsessed with Idol back in the day and I'd be totally down with rewatching old seasons if they added it to Netflix or something, but a reboot - especially this soon - is such a bad idea. Nobody watched the original anymore, why would anyone watch a reboot a year later? Plus, it died for a reason. It stopped being fun. I tried watching the last season for old time's sake and I gave up halfway through the season because I was bored. The only thing I really enjoyed was seeing the past contestants that I have some emotional connection to. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, IDK why they haven't launched an American Idol streaming website with all the classic episodes. I bet it's music rights issues. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link