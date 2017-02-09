NBC in talks to revive American Idol?
*Freemantle has pitched a revival of the show to NBC
*NBC is mulling how to fit it into their schedule, with one option being to cut The Voice from two cycles a year to one
*Everything is still in the talking stages, nothing signed yet
I didn't even watch this season on a regular basis, but this and his cover of "She Works Hard for the Money" made me bop.
PLEASE NO.
My grandma will be happy if it comes back though
I was always bummed he died before Carrie won, because he loved country music so much
Who thinks this is a good idea? Jfc.
I might be semi interested in Idol though if Simon came on and hated everyone and they spent less time crafting sob stories for the contestants. And if they went back to decade/style theme nights like they had in the first season, cause I felt that forced people go find a way to go outside their box when the theme is Swing Music night or 1950's night.
I want to know how The Voice is still on? No one from that show makes it big, so what's the point of watching?
at least wait more than one season before bringing it back. come on now.
Most amateur singers are earning more money and recognition from just posting their demos to YouTube/Spotify/iTunes. I doubt most would want go through the "Idol" gauntlet and be forced to be something they're not.