



Man, I feel like they've been together forever. Well, congrats. I hope they finally let him use the Face/Off machine now.

Yeah they've been together for like...6 or 7 years? That's forever for a celeb couple.

he's so great in spy. the ending was perfect.

iconic movie, iconic character, iconic scene

i'm triggered

Jason Statham is all like this.



twunk gogo boy realness

I can't believe he was mad this was dug up. Celebrities just need to accept the internet receipts and be proud they had to start somewhere.

Damn. Everyone is getting knocked up lately lol. Congrats to them!

I don't really think it's wise to reproduce with the undead but congrats!

lol i almost said the same thing. idky but i still remember where i was and what i was doing when that post happened. pretty much the only post that's stayed with me like that. ontd absurdness at it's best!

RIP Jason Statham.

What are you guys talking about? Was there a Jason Statham death post?

I remember this post! Its what made me unlurk on ONTD.

she's so brave

lmao noooo

http://blackasacrow.tumblr.com/post/157 006686370/adriennegabriella-taylorstolet hejollof



http://blackasacrow.tumblr.com/post/157 006686370/adriennegabriella-taylorstolet hejollof

Basically woman has sex, gets a rash, goes to doctor and discovers man likes gross sex This comment reminded me of this post.. it's a trip

fuckkkk, I'm getting closer to wanting a baby.

aw congrats to them. they've been together FOREVER

Jason Statham is almost 50? i thought he was younger

aw congrats to them <3

I will never understand the desire to have a children, and especially the desire to get pregnant with one

lmao mte tho



lmao mte tho

also people become so cheesy once they have a baby, like if i see one more photo on fb of a baby next to a 'i'm 4 months today' sign i will rage

hahahaha



that part is kind of pathetic too. it's like they need others to be convinced that they love their kid at all times as much as they wished they really did. I have one girl on my fb who posts the best things about her son though, I actually really believe she admires him because she doesn't post dumb things about how much she deserves all of the credit for the good side of his personality or anything like that. just cute things like "got chocolate on his cheek - only gangstas cry chocolate tears" like lmao?? that's at least entertaining I guess. and not bragging



I am thinking way too much about this rn



fuck kids! Reply

My friend posts a daily pic of her newborn on our whatsapp group. I may have to mute it eventually.

this girl i know used to be such a party girl. her instagram was like full of party pictures, of her tattoos and shit like that. and now it is literally all about her baby. every single day there is a picture of her baby on the same white sheet in a different outfit with the hashtag of how many weeks old they are. it's more annoying than her selfie phase

Well when you're white and rich it's less burdensome than if a regular person does it.

She looks very young and with people saying they've been together forever, I can't help but wonder.... how old was she when they hooked up?

they've been together for 6 years and she's 29 now - he is 20 years her senior



edit for the 3rd effn time....



she's actually turning 30 soon and they've been together since 2010.



Edited at 2017-02-09 08:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Thanks sis. I'm glad to know she was over 21 at least.

They started dating in 2010, she was 23

the age difference is nagl but he didnt go after her when she was a child lol. i cant believe we have come to this standrd when it comes to celeb men dating younger women

I didn't know Zombies could procreate

I hope she names her baby Angharad

A+ was waiting for someone to make a Mad Max joke.

Hope she avoids hanging off moving vehicles lmao

Jason is such a mans man. He probably is really rough and dominant and strong when hes giving her that D!

