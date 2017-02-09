[celeb] 아이유:peace

The View brings on Priyanka as co-host



Today's cast: Priyanka Chopra (guest host), Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila

Today's topics:
45 tweets disappointment at Nordstrom
Debra Messing criticized for her nose and Priyanka chimes in about her body critics
Will Arnett talks about Lego Batman movie
They talk about Beyonce's pregnancy
Dev Patel talks about Lion






This was from yesterday's episode and OP forgot to post it. It's about Kellyanne on Jake Tapper's show.




SOURCE: 1
Tagged: , , ,