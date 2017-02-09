Michael C. Hall cast as JFK on The Crown Season 2
Michael will play JFK on The Crown Season 2
-Michael will play John F. Kennedy, with Quarry's Jodi Balfour playing Jackie Kennedy.
-"The Crown tells the story of Queen Elizabeth's reign, with each season covering an entire decade. Season 2 will focus on the 1960s, touching upon an illegal war in Egypt, the downfall of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan and -- of course -- the Kennedys".
Fuck Dexter.
the first 4 seasons are some of my favorite tv ever tho.
I have eradicated that entire season out of my brain. It does not exist to me.
cast him in everything