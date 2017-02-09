Michael C. Hall cast as JFK on The Crown Season 2

Hm. A bit wide in the face, but as long as he can pull off the accent I guess Reply

JFK was actually attractive though. Reply

MCH was really hot on Dexter imo but idk how he's been looking lately lol Reply

God, his arms in Dexter. FUCK Reply

Dex was so hot Reply

He looks pretty decent when the MUA adds some color to his corpse looking, Eddie Redmayne-y lips. Reply

Before or after Michael's cancer Reply

mte Reply

I know it's not his fault but I kinda seethe looking at him bc I'm immediately reminded of Dexter's ATROCIOUS series finale. The entire last season was a fucking disaster, they did Deb SO WRONG.



Fuck Dexter. Reply

i didn't even watch the last season after hearing the spoilers



the first 4 seasons are some of my favorite tv ever tho. Reply

Yeah I feel like it peaked at Season 4 and then I just loathed the storyline after that. Reply

Ugh I'm still mad about Queen Deb.



I have eradicated that entire season out of my brain. It does not exist to me. Reply

Edited at 2017-02-09 06:35 pm (UTC)

Who's that hottie? Reply

Ji Sung. Reply

I watched 2 episodes of The Crown and was really bored and uninterested. Should I give it another chance? Reply

Yep. I think it took me 3 tries to get thru an ep without falling asleep but it was worth it in the end. Reply

I'm excited for s2, I thought s1 was so good. Reply

me too! i really hope they find a way to make all six planned seasons happen. Reply

emmacate con queenwill not be pleased. Reply

lmao I was hoping they don't track his tag or anything when I saw this Reply

I am almost done S1. I'm enjoying it but at the same time it's not as great as some were making it out to be. idk. I think I have to watch all of S1 again once I'm finished cause I feel like I missed some things. Reply

He is a great actor so it's a fine choice. I know most see Dexter but he will always be David Fisher to me Reply

Thread

thats because david >>>>>>>>>>> dexter Reply

IA Reply

bc sfu was constantly superior to dexter in every way shape and form tbh Reply

same Reply

Didn't Marsden recently play JFK? Can we please re-create that? Reply

he looks more like bobby tho Reply

Oh shit, this perfect casting idea! Reply

He really does. Reply

oh he could have been perfect! Reply

I mean, I don't see it immediately but hair and makeup will probably make me a believer. I love him as an actor, I am sure he can pull it off. Reply

They should just get Greg Kinnear to do it again. He looked great as JFK in The Kennedys Reply

I know nothing about this show but this pleases me! I was asking people "what happened to him? I miss his pretty face" last night lol Reply

He's been doing a lot of stage stuff the last couple of years: Hedwig & The Angry Inch in NYC and Lazarus in NYC and London. Reply

I love Jodi Balfour! And MCH, too. Reply

the guy who played jfk in jackie was his creepy ass fucking doppelganger

cast him in everything Reply

THAT WAS LEGIT SCARY. I wasn't convinced it was an actor until I saw the credits. I was like, did they superimpose JFK's face on some rando? like...it was insane, how much he looked like him. Reply

I thought the exact same thing. Reply

Too bad they couldn't get somebody as close as that for Bobby, because Peter Sarsgard didn't look like RFK and his accent (or should I say complete lack thereof) was horrible. Reply

I just looked him up on IMDB and holy. fucking. shit. Identical. Reply

