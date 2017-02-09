Legendary Businesswomen: They Are Just Like Us + Martha & Snoop's T-Mobile Commercial

Whenever Amy sedaris was on Martha's show. So funny. Reply

Thread

Link

Martha seems so cute. I hope she doesn't fuck it up, I like her. Reply

Thread

Link

She's been pretty consistent throughout her career. She kicks ass and takes names. I love her haha.



I love this interview where she talks about getting Elvis Duran's staff arrested, without ANY sympathy whatsoever hahaha



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao she didn't give a single fuck, damn. I love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, she already did. She went to prison for insider trading which is like peak rich asshole being a greedy rich asshole. I still like Martha a lot, but she did some fucked up stuff in the course of that case/investigation and it always kind of stays in the back of my head like... her TV/media persona, is it real? how deep does it really go? But then I watch her in interviews and she seems so awesome and badass and genuine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think she is pretty unsympathetic about the insider trading stuff because she feels like she got the book thrown at her for being a woman, because me get away with this shit all of the time. Her post-prison persona seems so much more authentic than the stuff from before, she doesn't hold back anymore, probably because she realizes that her brand can handle just about anything haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know, I didn't really think about it til your comment, but I think one of the reasons I do like her despite some of the nonsense, she is like one of the ONLY people I have ever seen own their shit in public as a celebrity, granted she was forced to, but there are different ways she could've reacted to what happened and she was like, fuck it, I'm a boss, I went to prison, got a problem? and was self-deprecating and willing to talk about the experience in a way that was both charming and honest.



The fact that she was able to do that and write her own narrative and got out of it relatively unscathed with a bigger brand than ever, the sheer odds against her were incredible - women don't get to make mistakes publicly like that, society won't let them forget it. Martha was like 'zero fucks given, I do what I want'



OK you've convinced me and I've convinced myself. I'm a stan now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's actually why I love her in the first place. Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This post made me realise how much I wanna get stoned with Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg and do crafts.



Reply

Thread

Link

This sounds like the best day in the history of days. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Reminded me of: Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Martha Stewart is a god damned national treasure. Reply

Thread

Link

they wouldn't even give me a Martha tag!!! I'm on a mission to make her an ONTD staple hahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought she had a tag before... or am i mistaken? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is still one of my favorite Conan segments of all time



Reply

Thread

Link

it's still snowing here

please help Reply

Thread

Link

I need it to snow more here so I can go for a walk when the whole city is basically empty and take hipster photos of snow to post to my instagram. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's only cold where i am and no snow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My fave is the colt 45 and tacos annnnd the way she excoriated GOOP Reply

Thread

Link







but of course, anything with her and Amy Sedaris is A+ Reply

Thread

Link

Martha is and always has been a dark, demented soul who masks it under the guise as a WASP homemaker and that's why she's ICONIC. Reply

Thread

Link

idk why but i love her and i feel her pain on a pleb level as i too got stuck in my driveway before, but not in a giant ass truck with a shovel. luckily my neighbour from across the street came to my rescue. though it was my fault for venturing outside when i didn't have to, lol. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Martha probably just threw the truck away and bought a new one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link