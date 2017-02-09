Martha Sass

Legendary Businesswomen: They Are Just Like Us + Martha & Snoop's T-Mobile Commercial


Down to earth queen Martha Stewart got her Ford F250 stuck while plowing her own driveway!

She also premiered a superbowl commercial with Snoop at the Superbowl and it's pretty cute!



Source 1
Source 2

What is your fave Martha Stewart moment, ONTD?
