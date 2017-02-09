Legendary Businesswomen: They Are Just Like Us + Martha & Snoop's T-Mobile Commercial
I decided to plow now I am stuck darn!!!!! pic.twitter.com/htdUI9iXfW— Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) February 9, 2017
Down to earth queen Martha Stewart got her Ford F250 stuck while plowing her own driveway!
She also premiered a superbowl commercial with Snoop at the Superbowl and it's pretty cute!
Source 1
Source 2
What is your fave Martha Stewart moment, ONTD?
I love this interview where she talks about getting Elvis Duran's staff arrested, without ANY sympathy whatsoever hahaha
The fact that she was able to do that and write her own narrative and got out of it relatively unscathed with a bigger brand than ever, the sheer odds against her were incredible - women don't get to make mistakes publicly like that, society won't let them forget it. Martha was like 'zero fucks given, I do what I want'
OK you've convinced me and I've convinced myself. I'm a stan now.
please help
most recent fav martha moment
but of course, anything with her and Amy Sedaris is A+
This is bad ass