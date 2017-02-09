ONTD Roundup

ALL OF THE LEGENDARY BRITNEY POSTS ARE POSTED BY HAWAII_BOMBAY AND THEY ARE LOCKED! Reply

We got so fucked on iconic posts with the Great Purge.

The Anna Nicole Smith prompted me to look back at older posts and man some of them you can't access because of the purge. :(



Also, a lot of old posts no longer have photo links working. T_T

the aquarium by me had a false killer whale that had been rescued last time i went. they were rehabilitating it so they put stations up so you couldn't get too close to the glass/tank (and ofc people went past them to go to the glass because people are dumb) Reply

there's a video on YouTube of actual killer whales hunting and eating a dolphin. weirdest fucking thing ever. Reply

I've had such a stressy week and these gifs are so soothing ty ty Reply

I had never heard of false killer whales before



They look kind of pre historic Reply

Kawili Kai, born to a female wholphin by a male dolphin, at 9 months of age in September 2005.





Dolphins are so awesome. I had an opportunity to ride one a few years back and I was like "nahhh, that doesn't seem right" but the trainer was trying to convince me they like it. Reply

dolphins are so smart! i love them Reply

Every time I think of dolphins now, I think of our dearly departed aspiring dolphin trainer, Alexis Reply

theyre sooo cute aw <3 Reply

Dolphins are pretty amazing but they creep me out.



Edited at 2017-02-09 06:07 pm (UTC) Reply

dolphins are the bitchiest animals and criminals too. Reply

cetaceans are my fav Reply

I just want to go swimming with them all. I also wanna give em all hugs too... just...:')



✨✨✨😍✨✨✨ Reply

I hate this weather today. I was wearing tank top yesterday and today it's freezing and windy. Climate change sucks. Reply

Ugh it's been so hot here and I'm missing our glorious 50 degree weather Reply

it was between 95 and 100 where i live and now it's down to 78 and it's so nice Reply

It was 65 yesterday and now it's snowing. I can't Reply

I'm working from home today, but I just want to ask if I can clock out so I can go back to bed :( I'm so tired and my insomnia has been horrible lately Reply

lmao i'm sorry for that absurdly long post Reply

i enjoy them. Reply

everyone must learn something against their will! Reply

i hired a house cleaning service for the first time in my life and it is the best! not only can i get all of my work done while they're working, but i actually had time to throw a beef stew together too. #winning my house is very tidy but so dusty and the floors need cleaning. i usually do everything else, but being disabled, i'm not really able to do heavy cleaning. anyway, yassssss. Reply

I can't wait for the day I'll be able to do this tbh. Reply

ikr? life goals. I loathe cleaning lmao Reply

same Reply

yep, cleaning sucks Reply

it's truly a turning point in my life. when we moved we went down in size and rent $ so i can afford it now. Reply

Beef though? Reply

I just went outside and it's wild out there! It's snowing so hard. I miss being in college when I would trek to the bar with my friends for a "when it snows it flows" special.



I'm also excited because I got through a copy editing test for a company I'm excited about and they give you a monthly stipend for live events, which is great because I'm a concert fiend. My phone interview is on Tuesday 🤞🏼 Reply

hoo boy, let me talk about the job call backs I got yesterday and today



> do you want to be one of the comcast people who goes to houses and carries shit around (no thanks)



> "We don't pay to relocate people so I thought i'd call to tell you" right after I said "Well it's only on the other side of the state and I have family I can stay with" so .... thanks.



> "We want someone with more experience but If you send me your resume, I'll pass it to people who are willing to train you up in our company" so thanks to that man sincerely. I hope I can get to Atlanta or Orlando. Reply

It annoys me so much when people say "garlic aioli". It's my most frivolous pet peeve.



Also my sister won a trip for 2 to Mardi Gras in NOLA (some Harry Connick Jr contest), and now I'm trying to get on her good side so she can take me.



Edited at 2017-02-09 05:47 pm (UTC) Reply

should i keep doing daily "the view" posts? Reply

I like them. Reply

you should! gives us a chance to catch up with news Reply

yes!



priyanka was supposed to be on today Reply

priyanka was being priyanka. i watched it live. Reply

it gives us more places to bitch about drumpf and his legion of doom so yes



Edited at 2017-02-09 06:00 pm (UTC) Reply

I have a stabbing headache this morning. Going on twitter and reading all the political news didn't help. kmn. Reply

Any recs on the best arm workout on YT that isn’t by Blogilates? I feel awful saying this but wow, she can get annoying quickly :(



I'm working on some Marvel inspired wrap bracelets that double as necklaces. I can't get a good picture to save my life, but hopefully I'll get my ass into gear and put them up on Etsy soon. I need to get some purple for Hulk. Reply

Oooo! I'd like to see them! I might want to buy a hawkeye one from you Reply

(that one doubles as a wrap necklace as well)



that's the style, I've also done a 3 wrap:







that's the Captain America one I did yesterday. Shitty picture, the beads are duel tone silver & blue, but I can't get the blue to not look black in the picture. That works as a necklace as well. Now I'm working on another CA one, but plain blue beads and red thread. (that one doubles as a wrap necklace as well)that's the style, I've also done a 3 wrap:that's the Captain America one I did yesterday. Shitty picture, the beads are duel tone silver & blue, but I can't get the blue to not look black in the picture. That works as a necklace as well. Now I'm working on another CA one, but plain blue beads and red thread. Reply

I've watched her videos just to marvel at how annoying she is. Reply

https://youtu.be/XChXoDGGc1k

https://youtu.be/zpotY6rZL4o

https://youtu.be/NA8acVEBn0k these are my favs even tho I don't like tone it up anymore Reply

tbh I usually watch her vids w/o sound. Reply

Do you already have an Etsy site up? Reply

I have such a love/hate relationship with Etsy. It makes me feel like I'm clinging to some vestige of creativity but bloody hell it's so much effort to upload shit. Reply

I lost two inches on my hips! I'm so happy I'm starting to see results. :) Reply

What have you been doing? Reply

Daily Burn and keeping track of what I eat. I've also lost about 4 pounds. Reply

everyday i check the news like Reply

lmaoo this is perfect Reply

sometimes i watch fox news as a form of punishment Reply

I accidentally turned on push notifications for the news, what a mistake. Reply

same. i had to disable to push notifications on my cnn app bc it was giving me weird anxiety lol. Reply

i'm a mix between that and Reply

who else is snowed in today?



my boss tried to act like we could get to work this afternoon and i was like, "uhhh, no, i will be taking a penalty free day off and staying safely inside" Reply

me probably



I fuckin' loathe the snow. I loathe it. They never plow here. Reply

It didn't really start snowing here until like 9am so I'm sure a lot of people dragged themselves to work. It's going to be a shitshow at 5pm. Reply

It was like 65 degrees yesterday, and today it's cold and windy and when I went to lunch we were getting flurries D: Glad I didn't wear a skirt, I almost did because I thought it was still going to be warm.



Enjoy your day off!

Me, working from home but I want to go out and get thai food lol, waiting for it to stop Reply

Link