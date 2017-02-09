Jessica Chastain working on a new TV series similar to Hidden Figures
Jessica Chastain is taking on the role of producer and possibly starring in a new TV show about a group of women in the 1960s who dreamt of becoming astronauts.
The show is working under the title "Mercury 13" is hoping to build on the success of the hit and Oscar nominated film "Hidden Figures".
SOURCE: 1, 2
Y'all better recognize and honor dat impacT. ✊🏾
I'll be heartbroken if she turns out to be problematique bc she seems like one of the very few genuinely nice and caring white celebs these days.
echoing what others have said re: diversity tho i rly hope she delivers on that front