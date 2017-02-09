[celeb] emma:hg

Jessica Chastain working on a new TV series similar to Hidden Figures



Jessica Chastain is taking on the role of producer and possibly starring in a new TV show about a group of women in the 1960s who dreamt of becoming astronauts.

The show is working under the title "Mercury 13" is hoping to build on the success of the hit and Oscar nominated film "Hidden Figures".

