Jessica Chastain working on a new TV series similar to Hidden Figures

supremely rad news. i trust her to make this diverse. now i just hope it ends up on a decent cable channel. Reply

It was all white women if i remember the book/history but they can always take creative liberties. Reply

she bet not make it all whiteys. im eyeing this to see if she puts her money where her mouth is and makes diverse hires behind the camera too. Reply

Agree, I don't have a problem with them taking creative liberties at all. Reply

They take creative liberties with stories about minorities. They can do the same here. Reply

i know right. i'm still waiting to see someone like Kerry Washington, who is 1/8th white, to play a white character. Reply

lol Reply

if Drunk History can put minorities on screen and give them lines without having to explain their existence, everyone else can, too. Reply

No one spoil me on whether they get into space or not. Reply

I read the book years ago! Looking forward to it. And also this should have been a thing years ago. Reply

I really love her! She's one of the few white women out there who back up their talk. Reply

I wonder if she'll play jerrie Cobb or Jackie cochrane Reply

The show is working under the title "Mercury 13" is hopping to build on the success of the hit and Oscar nominated film "Hidden Figures".







Y'all better recognize and honor dat impacT. ✊🏾

I fixed it. It's supposed to be hoping. My bad. Reply

lol aw. Same difference, still. Reply

I love that she doesn't just talk the talk when it comes to diversity and supporting WOC -- she does the work as well and doesn't shy away from it. ♥ Reply

Oh man. FINALLY saw Hidden Figures over the weekend, on Sunday. It was such an excellent movie and so powerful. The first time I clapped in a theater after a movie had ended, lmao. I usually think it's weird when people clap (especially if it's after a mediocre Marvel film), but I started it and was going 'YAAAAAS' and the rest followed. I was surprised how packed the theater was on SuperBowl Sunday but it made me happy it was 99% women who left their `ain't shit husbands` at home and finally got to see the movie. Reply

i dont know why it never occurred to me to just go out and see a movie on handegg sunday but im gonna have to start doing that from now on Reply

im happy space is trendy in entertainment right now Reply

i recently watched 'hidden figures' with my mom & we loved it, so i'm hf more of such great stories <3 Reply

a weekly dose of chastain? HERE FOR THAT.



I'll be heartbroken if she turns out to be problematique bc she seems like one of the very few genuinely nice and caring white celebs these days. Reply

samesies Reply

