The White Princess official trailer
Can one marriage unite a divided kingdom? Watch #TheWhitePrincess official trailer and decide where your loyalties lie. It all begins 4/16. pic.twitter.com/7afuKTHKQm— The White Princess (@WhitePrincess) 9 février 2017
source
Tbh the trailer makes it seem like Elizabeth is herself organising a plot against Henry Tudor with the intention of shoving him off the throne in a royal coup and being crowned sole ruler by herself... IF ONLY TBH.
That'd make for a more interesting albeit historically inaccurate show.
I mean like obviously the hope was that the marriage was amicable or that love came later, but I just think it's weird how the women are always portrayed as expecting to marry for love and being crushed by the bitter reality whereas the husbands know from the start that it's political. I'm not articulating my thoughts well but whatever.
and semi-related, I've just finished reading The Daughter of Time, by Josephine Tey, and now I want to read historical fiction, any recs?
Also, one book I really loved was "Courting her highness" by Jean plaidy, which was about Queen Anne, Abigail Masham and Sarah Marlborough.