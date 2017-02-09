"Humble and penitent be damned."



Tbh the trailer makes it seem like Elizabeth is herself organising a plot against Henry Tudor with the intention of shoving him off the throne in a royal coup and being crowned sole ruler by herself... IF ONLY TBH.

That'd make for a more interesting albeit historically inaccurate show. Reply

Thread

Link

I'll probably watch after a glass (or several) of wine tbh, I got through the last series I can maybe handle this one Reply

Thread

Link

Here for this! Reply

Thread

Link

looks good, i'm hft Reply

Thread

Link

I'll never refuse more Margaret Beaufort in period dramas. <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Same, I love Margaret, though I heard that she's portrayed really badly in the novel? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The costumes look atrocious. I would really love a war of the rose show that isn't based on Phillipa Gregory's horseshit. Reply

Thread

Link

This looks interesting, though tbh I always roll my eyes a bit whenever a princess in a period drama says something like "all I ever dreamed of was to marry for love, but now it turns out that I have no choice in who my husband is" like... what? You mean marriages during this time period were largely political arrangements? I am so shocked.



I mean like obviously the hope was that the marriage was amicable or that love came later, but I just think it's weird how the women are always portrayed as expecting to marry for love and being crushed by the bitter reality whereas the husbands know from the start that it's political. I'm not articulating my thoughts well but whatever. Reply

Thread

Link

she kinda looks like the actress that's playing Britney for the tv movie lol it's distracting



and semi-related, I've just finished reading The Daughter of Time, by Josephine Tey, and now I want to read historical fiction, any recs? Reply

Thread

Link

I mean, if you're interested in Richard III, there's always the Sunne in Splendour. Actually, I would recommend anything by Sharon Kay Penman, she has a really beautiful writing style.



Also, one book I really loved was "Courting her highness" by Jean plaidy, which was about Queen Anne, Abigail Masham and Sarah Marlborough. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks! I know about Sunne in Splendour, it has been in my to-read list for ages lol I don't know if I want to continue reading about Richard III so I'll check the other one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link