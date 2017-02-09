'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Danielle Bregoli Punches Airline Passenger
- The 13 year old viral star, known from her Dr. Phil episode, got into a fight on the plane because another passenger allegedly insulted her mum.
- Police were called but no arrests were made.
- She is now banned from that airline for life.
