First look at Amandla Stenberg in Where Hands Touch
First Look: Amandla Stenberg, George MacKay in Amma Asante’s ‘Where Hands Touch’ (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/ZYoINCL1b8— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2017
- The story is about two German teenagers, one the daughter of a black father and white mother and the other the son of a nazi officer, who fall in love
- Amma Asante (Belle, A United Kingdom) wrote and directed. Asante on the film: It has been a passion of mine to tell this story for many years — to shine a light on the existence of German children of color who were forced to grow up under Hitler’s rule, labelled as ‘Rhineland bastards.
This looks good. Can't wait.
plus I love her
i'm so excited to watch come as you are i hope it's good
The Everything Everything stuff is pretty one-sided lol.
With Everything Everything I'm a little disappointed because I rarely see East Asians in YA movies, let alone Blasians on screen altogether, it would have been cool if a YA movie/romance film starred a half-Asian/half-Black actress.
Anyway, I can't really get into Amma at all. I just hope she handles this story well.