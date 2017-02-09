First look at Amandla Stenberg in Where Hands Touch

This looks interesting.....as long as they establish it's the father that's the Nazi and not the son....not here for a Nazi in love storyline



I think he's Hitler Youth which was mandatory.



ya, if they do it right, I don't think that's as big of a deal, since they didn't have a choice in joining Reply

yas, i love amandla

i'm so excited to watch come as you are i hope it's good Reply

Punch all Nazis. Reply

i don't wanna hear or see anything about nazis unless they're suffering/dying. keep the dumbass love story. Reply

I'm saying. This seems, unneccessary. Reply

is this the movie ONTD was losing its shit over and claimed Amandla was not ~as woke~ as she seemed bc she took the part? Reply

Nah, that's Everything Everything, which she also recently shot. It's based on a book, and the character she's playing is half-Japanese half-black. :/ Reply

I somehow either missed out on that one or erased it from my memory but I think people were upset about this one too. Reply

Yeah I just went back to earlier posts, you're right this is the one people seemed to be more upset about. Reply

Edit: Yep. Here's the link to the post



I seem to remember it happened as well in one of the posts for this movie. I remember a lot of comments about her supporting a nazi love story and none about any half-japanese/half-black character.Edit: Yep. Here's the link to the post http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 4631146.html

Oh I remember that post now, thanks! Weird, because as much as I get why people would side-eye this film, the fact that she's playing a half-Japanese character is imo much worse (esp. because she is vocal about how hard it is for POC to get roles). Reply

it was also this movie lol Reply

Yeah the user above just linked the post, this is the one people cared about, oops. Reply

Tbf I don't think it was a majority of people outright rejecting her woke status, mostly being skeptical of the premise.



The Everything Everything stuff is pretty one-sided lol. Reply

IA, I feel like a saw one of her posts where a couple people alluded to it, but yeah I remembered it wrong because I don't think people really turned on her or anything.



With Everything Everything I'm a little disappointed because I rarely see East Asians in YA movies, let alone Blasians on screen altogether, it would have been cool if a YA movie/romance film starred a half-Asian/half-Black actress. Reply

Regarding Everything Everything I had somewhat of a problem because people were assuming the main character was black/korean based on the author, so were recommending black/korean actresses (Sydney Park comes to mind) but the character is black/japanese. It's also a shame because there is a conversation to be had about how white/POC is an "acceptable" mix while two different POC usually are not esp if they're black. Reply

Some of the reactions to this movie are so OTT. Reply

No wonder this was her passion project. It's got an extra interracial dimension with Amandla's character. Reply

im curious to see how the story is fleshed out before i commit to excitement or anything Reply

What's Amma's obsession with mixed people/couples? All her movies revolve around mixed people or interracial relationships in tough circumstances. Reply

what's with 99% of hollywood's obsession with white people/couples? all their movies revolve around white people or white relationships in tough circumstances Reply

Lmao obviously I know that, but Amma's films literally revolve around how a couple is mixed/how hard it was for them during various time periods. Nothing's wrong with that, but 3 of her films in a row? I feel like she could explore other plots/topics. Reply

it's almost like she saw a dearth of something near and dear to her heart and used her access in the film industry to create visibility for a subset of stories/experiences she feels haven't been given their due Reply

It's a little odd that she's made three films in a row about interracial love stories but atleast these stories have never been told on screen before. Reply

Yeah I definitely agree. Reply

isn't she in an interracial relationship herself? Reply

Oh okay, that makes more sense then. Reply

because it's a fetish. her current and ex husband are both white and it really makes me side eye because she clearly has a thing for mixed children and interracial romance Reply

Didn't know that about her husbands, that explains a lot, thanks! Yeah I'm definitely thinking it's a fetish now...IA it's kind of disappointing, because I feel like she's really talented and could explore so much more topics/types of relationships. Reply

Here for the idea of of nowhite children growing up in Germany during that time. Not here for the Nazi love story angle Reply

Same Reply

does she have any other ideas Reply

Seems a big vague so I'm ambivalent about this so far. I like Mackay well enough. Reply

She's a terrible actress, I will not be putting a single dime towards this film. Reply

Lol what was she terrible in? I've only seen her in THG and Colombiana, and she was really young,so I'm curious about how she is as an actress now that's she's older. Reply

I'm still cackling at the randoms in the last post being like #notallnazis



Anyway, I can't really get into Amma at all. I just hope she handles this story well. Reply

Amma Asante hasn't made a really good film yet (imo) maybe this will be the first one. Reply

Fuck nazis. they deserve nothing of earth and ain't gettin some love for the rest of their life. Reply

honestly fuck these "they're a nazi but they're still loveable" movies/books/whatever. the only movie that ever did a storyline like that and did a halfway decent job was Lore and that only worked because of the genders and that the movie didn't make excuses imo Reply

Best of luck but no Reply

