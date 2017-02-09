Joan Smalls, Yoncé

First look at Amandla Stenberg in Where Hands Touch


  • The story is about two German teenagers, one the daughter of a black father and white mother and the other the son of a nazi officer, who fall in love

  • Amma Asante (Belle, A United Kingdom) wrote and directed. Asante on the film: It has been a passion of mine to tell this story for many years — to shine a light on the existence of German children of color who were forced to grow up under Hitler’s rule, labelled as ‘Rhineland bastards.


source

This looks good. Can't wait.
Tagged: , , ,