Aretha Franklin retiring from music after her new album releases
Aretha Franklin: "I am retiring" from making music https://t.co/O1czqxdD3s pic.twitter.com/ScB8mH4vdc— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 9, 2017
In an interview with a Detroit TV station, Aretha Franklin shares that she will be retiring from music after her new album releases which is produced by Stevie Wonder. She also revealed that "this will be my last year ... I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it."
Aretha, sis, be careful with that phrase.
she is truly iconic, in every way
Fave Aretha song ?
Re: Fave Aretha song ?
Are you leaving me
Ain't no way
Re: Fave Aretha song ?
chain of fools
Re: Fave Aretha song ?
EDIT: I know Dionne was the original. But this is one of my karaoke songs.
Re: Fave Aretha song ?
also whenever i hear this song i think of that wayne brady folgers commercial lmao
Re: Fave Aretha song ?
and of course
Re: Fave Aretha song ?
I understand though, she's been doing this since forever and her legacy is unmatchable anyway.
Aretha was incredible. She came out 45 minutes late, threw her fur coat on the ground and sang for the gods. She did Respect as an encore and legit kicked her church heels into the front row. It was a true mother daughter bonding moment for us, bless Re
