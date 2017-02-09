[movie] legobatman: bruce

Aretha Franklin retiring from music after her new album releases



In an interview with a Detroit TV station, Aretha Franklin shares that she will be retiring from music after her new album releases which is produced by Stevie Wonder. She also revealed that "this will be my last year ... I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it."

SOURCE: 1, 2
