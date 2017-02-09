Aretha Franklin retiring from music after her new album releases

understandable but sad Reply

Wow Reply

/end post Reply

i love this song <3 Reply

WHEN SHE DROPS THAT FUCKING COAT!!!!!! Reply

ahahahaha Reply

"A Rose is Still a Rose" was one of my favorite songs as a kid and made me an Aretha fan for life. I'm gonna try to see her on her final tour as every other time she has come to town I have had other plans or events to attend. Reply

"This is it."



Aretha, sis, be careful with that phrase. Reply

Her "Great gowns, beautiful gowns" quote is classic. Reply

that entire interview is iconic Reply

WE CANNOT FORGET ABOUT ARETHA'S HAT AND THE IMPACT IT HAD ON ONTD.

omg :')



she is truly iconic, in every way Reply

this was legendary Reply

Do right woman, do right man

Are you leaving me

Ain't no way

Reply

it's hard to choose, hmm... 🤔



chain of fools

Reply

Why are you making me choose? I'll go with a karaoke favorite!







EDIT: I know Dionne was the original. But this is one of my karaoke songs.



Edited at 2017-02-09 05:30 pm (UTC) Reply

honestly all of her songs are fave-worthy



also whenever i hear this song i think of that wayne brady folgers commercial lmao Reply

Link

















and of course



Reply

Until You Come Back To Me! Yessss! That's my #1. Reply

Welp, that's another one of my fave legends I never got to see live.



I understand though, she's been doing this since forever and her legacy is unmatchable anyway. Reply

awww, I'll miss her epic performances, but it's understandable <3



Reply

I took my mom to see Aretha for Mothers Day 10 years ago and its still all she talks about.



Aretha was incredible. She came out 45 minutes late, threw her fur coat on the ground and sang for the gods. She did Respect as an encore and legit kicked her church heels into the front row. It was a true mother daughter bonding moment for us, bless Re



Edited at 2017-02-09 05:27 pm (UTC) Reply

She's obviously heard that Leg End X is coming back! 😉 Reply

Got 2B Real has to come back just for this. Between this and Mariah's lipsync fail on New Years, they got more than enough material. Reply

LOL from your lips to Gods ears, sis. I was JUST saying this to myself. Reply

hmm maybe i should try to see her live? not an avid listener but she's obvs a legend. Reply

