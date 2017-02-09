Riverdale Post: New Promo, Original Music, and Season Wide Spoilers

[ The more believable set ] -Jughead is homeless and his estranged father (who will be played by Skeet Ulrich) is the leader of Riverdale's most notorious gang who Hiram Lodge hired to fuck up Riverdale in order to lower property prices so he could buy the town once he gets out of jail.





-Betty has a dissociative state when she doesn't take her meds and begins calling herself "Polly" and dressing and acting like her. Dark Betty almost kills Chuck Clayton in episode 3 (possibly by almost boiling him???)



-Dilton fired the gunshot that Archie and Grundy overheard because he was illegally training his scouts to shoot.



-Miss Grundy isn't the real Miss Grundy. She's either a con woman who killed the old Miss Grundy or an abused woman trying to escape her husband who legally changed her name after her divorce. Betty will find this out in episode 4, and Archie does not take the news well





-In episode 8, Betty/Jughead will start dating. Archie won't really mind because he's dating Valerie. (There have been leaked set photos and clips of these scenes so this is also confirmed)

[ the crazier shit and the identity of the killer ] -Archie's dad is arrested for the murder when it's found that his gun was the murder weapon. This event is what brings Archie's mom (as played by Molly Ringwald) back into town.





-Betty's dad killed Jason as revenge for Polly's breakdown. He framed Fred because of petty high school bullshit jealousy (Archie's dad rejected Betty's mom in high school, but she still has feelings for him)



-The Blossoms were occultists and Jason attempted to fake his death to escape them. Polly had a breakdown after learning about the Blossoms's activities. Jason was supposed to contact Cheryl after he had found a place their parents couldn't find him.



-Jughead finds out that there are legends of supernatural forces in the woods surrounding Riverdale and that innocent blood spilled on Sweetwater Lake is said to be the key to awaken powerful forces. It is made clear that Jason being killed and dumped in Sweetwater Lake wan an unintentional yet perfect reproduction of the ritual.



-Final scene of the season is Sabrina ominiously arriving at Pop's shop while Jughead reads about the results of the ritual in voice-over and how "chaos follows". She introduces herself and immediately afterwards there's a car crash just outside. Everyone steps outside to help while Sabrina flashes a smile.



So basically part of tonight's episode has Betty and Veronica getting revenge on Chuck for slut shaming Veronica. Which would seem to affirm some spoilers that came out before the pilot aired. Some things from the list were already confirmed, but others seemed way too crazy but look likely to be confirmed as well.As always, take these with a grain of salt.So in conclusion have some original music from the show's version of Josie and the Pussycats from tonight's episode