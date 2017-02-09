Who went home on ANTM? 23x10

Why you always gotta post these so early 😭😭😭 I'm at WOOORK!



lol I post them so laaaaate because I don't watch it live! Ideally I'd like to post them as soon as the episode is done but I don't like watching TV until 11 because I'm old Reply

I can't watch them late because I have to get up before the damn sun for work, I can't watch it till I get home



So I can't have any fun in this post till like AT THE EARLIEST one pm and everyone has forgotten about it by the point



😩😩😩I alone know true suffering!!!!!!1



(Bleh, timezones. It's like 1030am right now we're I am...so I've got a good few hours before I can't)



Lol awww I'm sorry. Maybe I should start submitting them after round up because I think it usually gets buried.



I'll be here to chat at least since I don't turn off notifications :P

It's called setting her up for failure They want Paige to be less cheerleadery but they give her Britney SpearsIt's called setting her up for failure Reply

IA, and she shouldn't have gone home. That was the first time she got the "same face" critique iirc and CoryAnne has been in the bottom twice. Paige should have had more of a chance to redeem herself. Reply

I actually liked this photo shoot because it reminded me of something they would have done when Tyra was the host. But Tatiana's attitude was gross this entire episode. Reply

Yeah I loved this episode! It did feel more like old school ANTM than usual, except they thankfully didn't darken anyone's skin Reply

I completely forgot they used to do that. Add that to the list of things you didn't realize were fucked up until you were older. :| Reply

yeah tatiana was definitely giving me marissa vibes this episode with her shitty attitude Reply

How many times can Coryanne and Courtney be on the bottom 2 before they get cut? Why are they being saved? I'm so over this shit. Reply

Also is there no trip this season? VH1 can't even afford to send them somewhere in Mexico? Reply

I still remember that one year where they sent them to like, Vegas. Reply

Yes, it was a trip from LA to Vegas, and they took a bus. Pathetic Reply

I'm honestly surprised they didn't make them hitchhike Reply

When Rita addressed the girls at the end, I really thought she was going to announce a trip! idk maybe they'll wait until there's only 4-5 left, or even take it just for the top 2-3. Or none at all, idk Reply

Semi-related, but does anyone have a working VH1 US live stream? There's a 24/7 Flavor of Love Marathon, I need it for my science class Reply

it was pretty shitty to send paige home when shes really never even been close to being in the bottom two, while cory has been in the bottom before and still struggles a lot. i think india's going to win the whole thing or at least be one of the final two. Reply

the Grace Jones styling is atrocious Reply

I thought that Britney was supposed to be Ginger Spice, the styling doesn't scream iconic Britney look to me. I'm also insulted on Tyra's behalf tbh that just looks like a generic club goer. Where's here giant ass forehead? Reply

ummmm i'm watching this episode now and did they really just say Amber Rose STARTED Slut Walk? like that it's some new thing?! or a company? ughhh Reply

