Who went home on ANTM? 23x10
For the challenge this week, Ashley brought Amber Rose to talk about social issues and activism. They were broken up into two teams and were assigned to come up with a PSA for SlutWalk. The team that won was [Spoiler (click to open)]Tatiana, CoryAnne, and Courtney (despite two of them being at each other's throats the whole time) and their PSA will play at the next SlutWalk.
For the photoshoot, they're assigned to take inspiration from a female icon - not to totally impersonate them, but to channel them in their modeling (except the styling is totally on the nose, but w/e). They were assigned as follows:
[Cody as Grace Jones]
[Courtney as Madonna]
[India as Katy Perry]
[Tash as Tina Turner]
[CoryAnne as Beyonce]
[Tatiana as Tyra Banks]
We got some semi-decent old school drama after the photo shoot with Courtney and Tatiana once again at each other's throats, over Courtney eating Tatiana's ice cream.
IT'S A TIE! Tash and India
[Bottom Two]
CoryAnne
Paige
[Who Went Home?]
Paige
Source: me and vh1.com
I miss all the best discussion!!
So I can't have any fun in this post till like AT THE EARLIEST one pm and everyone has forgotten about it by the point
😩😩😩I alone know true suffering!!!!!!1
(Bleh, timezones. It's like 1030am right now we're I am...so I've got a good few hours before I can't)
Edited at 2017-02-09 04:27 pm (UTC)
I'll be here to chat at least since I don't turn off notifications :P
It's called setting her up for failure
WHAT IS GOING ON WITH MY SHOW?!
Rooting for India and Stacey Mckenzie, every one else can go home.