Who went home on ANTM? 23x10


For the challenge this week, Ashley brought Amber Rose to talk about social issues and activism. They were broken up into two teams and were assigned to come up with a PSA for SlutWalk. The team that won was [Spoiler (click to open)]Tatiana, CoryAnne, and Courtney (despite two of them being at each other's throats the whole time) and their PSA will play at the next SlutWalk.

For the photoshoot, they're assigned to take inspiration from a female icon - not to totally impersonate them, but to channel them in their modeling (except the styling is totally on the nose, but w/e). They were assigned as follows:

[Paige as Britney Spears]



[Cody as Grace Jones]



[Courtney as Madonna]



[India as Katy Perry]



[Tash as Tina Turner]



[CoryAnne as Beyonce]



[Tatiana as Tyra Banks]



We got some semi-decent old school drama after the photo shoot with Courtney and Tatiana once again at each other's throats, over Courtney eating Tatiana's ice cream.


[Top Photo]
IT'S A TIE! Tash and India

[Bottom Two]

CoryAnne


Paige

[Who Went Home?]

Paige


Source: me and vh1.com
