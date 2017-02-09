Charlie Day Comments on Mac's Big Moment on IASIP

Mac came out for good after a long and involved arbitration process that had to do with a lottery scratcher and Frank using the f-slur.



On the decision to have him come out, in an episode directed by Jamie Babbit of famous gay movie But I'm A Cheerleader, Charlie Day said it was partially based on the fan reaction to Mac coming out last year in "The Gang Goes To Hell" only to go back in the closet at the end of the episode. Fans were disappointed to see Mac finally come out and then quickly take it back.



He added, "But I also think with what the sort of message is behind him making that decision, I think it actually does more sort of societal good to finally have Mac make that decision. So we decided, all right, let’s find a way to actually have that happen.”