Mark Salling Fails to Reach Plea Deal

star Mark Salling, who was indicted last summer on federal child pornography charges, has failed to reach a plea agreement with prosecutors and it looks like he will now go on trial at the end of May.The judge in his case canceled a hearing two weeks ago after being informed that Salling's lawyers and prosecutors could not come to an agreement on a proposed plea deal. Salling reportedly was insisting on serving no prison time, while federal prosecutors were adamant that he spend time behind bars.Prosecutors and Salling's lawyers have jointly requested a trial date of May 30th. Prosecutors have stated in court papers that they have compiled 100,000 pages of evidence against him, including "several digital devices" found in his home with images and videos featuring children as young as five years old engaged in sexual acts.Salling faces a minimum of five years in prison if convicted at trial.