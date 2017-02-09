Future A-Lister Richard Armitage News Roundup

JAMES CORDEN WAS FILMING WITH RICHARD ARMITAGE FOR OCEANS EIGHT pic.twitter.com/ecwbg23fum — Corden News ✖️ (@CordenNEWS) February 3, 2017

"My Zoe’ is the fascinating and confrontational story about the lengths to which a mother’s love goes for her child, Delpy plays Isabelle, a geneticist recovering from a toxic marriage and raising her daughter Zoe in conjunction with her ex-husband. Zoe means everything to her mother, but when tragedy strikes the fractured family, Isabelle takes matters into her own hands." (Taken but Julie Delpy as Liam Neeson?)

Follows a small group of monks as they undertake a treacherous pilgrimage to escort their monastery’s holiest relic to Rome. But, as the true material, political and religious significance of the relic is revealed, the group’s journey becomes increasingly dangerous."

Run Daniel...towards season 2 😎 https://t.co/g0ivFIL1H2 — Richard Armitage (@RCArmitage) February 8, 2017

aside from hardcore RA stans

@SBIFF @ahnaoreilly @elliottlester88 Very proud to announce our movie "Sleepwalker" at Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Sat4th Feb pic.twitter.com/y4KqvFZnTW — Richard Armitage (@RCArmitage) February 2, 2017

Congrats to @RCArmitage and #ScarJo on their #Audies2017 noms for David Copperfield and AAIW! Did you listen to these stellar performances? https://t.co/tansHIozie — Audible (@audible_com) February 8, 2017