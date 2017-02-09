Jason Derulo accuses American Airlines of racial discrimination

"Jason was outraged and demanded that the plane go back to the gate so he could get off." Reply

Every time I read his name, I just say it in that stupid way he drops his name in his songs. Reply

I assume his ranting and raving was something along the lines of



"SIX THOUSAND DOLLARS? I'M NOT PAYING THAT....JASON DERULO... THAT'S OUTRAGEOUS...JASON DERULO....I'M NEVER FLYING WITH YOUR AIRLINE AG...JASON DERULO... I'LL BUY MY OWN AIRLINE AND CALL IT..... JASON DERULO." Reply

Nineteen bags between nine people isn't even excessive though? It's roughly two bags a person which isn't uncommon for travel at all. Like if they got there late and there just wasn't room for them that's one thing, I've had baggage have to be sent on the next flight out before, but that fine seems super excessive? Demanding to get off a plane that's already pulled away from the gate though is generally not a good idea. Reply

I fucking hate airports Reply

I want to see those bags if 19 of them equal 6k for excess luggage Reply

