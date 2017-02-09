Jason Derulo accuses American Airlines of racial discrimination
an incident at Miami International Airport on Wednesday, February 8
the "Wiggle" singer and his entourage of eight arrived late for a flight to L.A. on Wednesday afternoon and tried to check 19 bags.
Resume of the incident
Jason says he and his crew of 8 arrived at the airport for a flight to L.A. Wednesday afternoon when they tried checking nearly 20 bags. He says he’s a preferred flying member — Concierge Key — and almost always flies American, but the AA staffer was rude and said he couldn’t check his bags.
We called around and it looks like Jason and crew may have arrived too late to check the bags, so a member of his team stayed behind and tried checking the bags on a later flight.
That’s when all hell broke loose. By this time, Jason and his team were on the plane and it had pulled away from the gate. His cellphone rang, and the guy he left with the bags said AA wanted to charge him $6k for the excess luggage. Jason was outraged and demanded that the plane go back to the gate so he could get off.
He says the pilot went nuts on him, and the cops were waiting as he got off. And, he says, if he wasn’t Jason Derulo and instead just a random black guy, he’d be in jail.
jasonderulo.@americanair I spent millions on your airline throughout the past ten years between myself and my entire staff but have still experienced racial discrimination today at miami airport!!! Called 15 police officers on me as if I'm a criminal!
It's not ok that when you find out who I am the gears change!
Fuck that!! I want answers #conciergekey #conciergekeymember #thecaptainneedstoshowrespecttoo cause he could #cashmeoutsidehowboutdat #notypo #ifiwasanyoneelseiwouldhavebeenarrested
