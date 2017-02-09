Bob Costas stepping down as host of NBC's Olympics coverage
WATCH: Bob Costas passes the torch to @miketirico, announces he is handing off his primetime Olympic duties pic.twitter.com/qRaodXm30r— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 9, 2017
- Mike Tirico will be taking over for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
- Ol' Pinkeye Bob, who's turning 65 next month and has taken part in Olympics coverage since the 80s, will still make appearances in NBC's general sports coverage
- He humbly refuted Matt Lauer's assertion that he's the best: “There’s 1 and 1A, and I think I’m 1A, because Jim McKay invented the role."
SOURCES: 1 & 2