Leighton Meester Stuns on Cover of ‘Rogue’ Magazine, Reflects on ‘Gossip Girl’ Days



Gossip Girl
"I think I'm different. I started Gossip Girl 10 years ago when I was 20, and I'm 30 now. I loved doing it, and now I'm doing something else that I love, and something new that's a little bit more my taste as a 30 year old, something I've grown into. I feel so lucky that I can have such amazing fans and they either grew up with [the show] or they're growing up with it now. I've also heard people say, ‘Oh, we watch that as a throwback,’"


Making History (new show on Fox)
"When I went into [the show], and when I decided that I wanted to work consistently on something [since becoming a mom], I had criteria. I read other [scripts] too, but this was just the one. It was love at first sight,"

"I'm proud to work on a show that uplifts the female lead, and has a not-so-subtle yet approachable commentary on the treatment and mistreatment of women throughout the ages,”


source
