Leighton Meester Stuns on Cover of ‘Rogue’ Magazine, Reflects on ‘Gossip Girl’ Days

blair was my favorite character on the two seasons that i did watch

she looks like drew barrymore

Oh wow, she really does in that pic.

I first thought of Lisa Marie Presley.

Her as Blair was one of the best casting decisions in history tbh.

There's something about her that I find super endearing. And the fact that she's married to Adam Brody is just adorable.



On a sort of side note: Are Hayden Christianson and Rachel Bilson still together? Reply

I follow her on instagram, but she doesn't post about him a lot. It seems like they're still together.

wait blair's 30

lmao

What she is saying about Making History sounds promising!

i need a new album from her a s a p



heartstrings is a masterpiece. Reply

IKR? so underrated

first few seasons of gossip girl made it one of my favourite tv shows ever. like it was obvs ridiculous but i loved it. i used to wear so many damn headbands because of blair.

i had a dream that she's been dead for a few years and i just found out

i had a dream like that a couple days ago but replace her with colin farrell, good times

miss seeing her around! she's so pretty and I'm surprised she isn't bigger.

Stop Leighton, your new show looks terrible and will be cancelled in four episodes since it's Fox.



Get back into the studio and make another flawless album! Reply

Has it seriously been 10 years since GG came out????

this makes me feel so old. man, i am NOT ready for time. like slow down jfc

seriously like wtf

she's so pretty. i had no idea she had another show coming out.

I need another album and I'm still bitter about Dan and Blair

Are you me?

if you too are sometimes going about your day and then you're suddenly reminded how Dan and Blair might have been one of the most beautiful enemies to friends to lovers romantic arc ever written for television until the writers took a shit all over it and you look wearily off into the distance, then maybe

oooh that's me

das me

oh. this is me.

Dan and Blair > Serena and Dan

real tea

Tbh, I really miss Gossip Girl S1 and that time in my life when everything seemed so simple. Like, we would wear headbands to school and have lunch on the steps and argue about Chuck vs Nate vs Dan and dream about when we were going to move to New York. Oh, life.

queen 👑

I miss stanning this queen

Does she? Stun...?

It's weird realizing how many people from that Gossip Girl era are actually in my age range and not 10+ years older than me.

I miss the early days of GG so much. It started my senior year of HS and my friends and I would get together every week when it was on. And that continued into my first year of uni where we'd all gather in someone's dorm and watch it :') also the Thanksgiving/Christmas episodes were always so good.

I miss this messy show and the cast's messy antics

such a beautiful queen. it's funny, i'm in a gossip girl phase right now (i'm 20 and would watch sprinkles of it growing up but never consistently past the first season) and have watched a shit ton in the past week and a half, and i was craving dissection of it so much that i looked through old ontd posts about gossip girl LOL. such a glamorous, trashy, ridiculous show. i live!



when it first came out i remember thinking that serena was so much more beautiful than blair and that blair was just ugly and bitter. how naive was i. i saw long blonde hair and thought that = gorgeous. like, blake is so basic and always was, and leighton is so fucking gorgeous. i am just in awe of her every episode. <3 Reply

I used to love GG during seasons 1 and 2. Then it got too messy for my liking, plus all that Chuck/Blair shit.

her new show is DOA

she is a decent actress, she could do better Reply

Will check it out

