Leighton Meester Stuns on Cover of ‘Rogue’ Magazine, Reflects on ‘Gossip Girl’ Days
Leighton Meester stuns on cover of ‘Rogue’ magazine, reflects on ‘Gossip Girl’ Days https://t.co/AY6wbxzlkR pic.twitter.com/uk5d3kntDG— Us Weekly (@usweekly) 9 février 2017
Gossip Girl
"I think I'm different. I started Gossip Girl 10 years ago when I was 20, and I'm 30 now. I loved doing it, and now I'm doing something else that I love, and something new that's a little bit more my taste as a 30 year old, something I've grown into. I feel so lucky that I can have such amazing fans and they either grew up with [the show] or they're growing up with it now. I've also heard people say, ‘Oh, we watch that as a throwback,’"
Making History (new show on Fox)
"When I went into [the show], and when I decided that I wanted to work consistently on something [since becoming a mom], I had criteria. I read other [scripts] too, but this was just the one. It was love at first sight,"
"I'm proud to work on a show that uplifts the female lead, and has a not-so-subtle yet approachable commentary on the treatment and mistreatment of women throughout the ages,”
source
On a sort of side note: Are Hayden Christianson and Rachel Bilson still together?
heartstrings is a masterpiece.
Get back into the studio and make another flawless album!
when it first came out i remember thinking that serena was so much more beautiful than blair and that blair was just ugly and bitter. how naive was i. i saw long blonde hair and thought that = gorgeous. like, blake is so basic and always was, and leighton is so fucking gorgeous. i am just in awe of her every episode. <3
she is a decent actress, she could do better