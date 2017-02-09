SVU Promo for 18x11: Hockey, I Guess?

The episode was messed up but at least interesting tbh. I can't believe it's been 400 episodes, I was like in middle school when it started, and a lot of people here were prob just little kids lol Reply

It's weird rewatching the first few seasons because SVU really has evolved with the times. Reply

lol i was like 14, oop Reply

lmao, I've only just accepted that I was WAY too young when I started watching this show. I was like 14 or something. Reply

Thought that was taylor swift in the white Reply

lol the hair is similarly problematic ia Reply

I'll watch it if Barba was in it Reply

he was, the trial took up like half the episode and he was extremely sassy. you should totally watch, barba-wise. Reply

yessssssssss ty for the info



I'm aware what it says about me that I mainly watch this show for Raul but w/e Reply

sis you're telling me? i watch it for carisi, lmao. no judgment here. Reply

It'll be 18 years in September. Wow. I wonder if the wheels will fall off when Hargitay decides to retire. I'd really love for them to make Cabot/Benson real before the show ends. Yes I still ship it, don't judge me. Reply

ikr? crazy. and imo they miiiiight try to keep it going without her but that's like a 1% chance. i think she'll be fine with doing it for a couple more years and then they'll just end it with a ~big~ episode etc etc. it'd be weird without benson tbh.



and omg i totally shipped cabot/benson! Reply

I assumed it'd be a Patrick Kane or Evander Kane or other guys named Kane who are accused of rape 'ripped from the headlines' but this... is what? Hazing? How many damn hazing episodes are there? I swear at least six or seven. Reply

mte. i remember one with a football player from georgia, where rollins is from, or something, in like season 14 or 15. recent. eh. Reply

oh yeah, the gay football player on recruitment weekend



there's def at least two frat hazing episodes, one with Foggy Nelson and sodomy by paddle, Im pretty sure Gary Cole is in that one, but if not, he's in the one where frat guys drug girls with like nasal spray to give them miscarriages Reply

There's "Brotherhood" from one of the early seasons, with Gary Cole and Elden Henson from Daredevil; that's a rly good one! Reply

Barba and Carisi finally got scenes together. We have truly been blessed. Reply

lmao met! and it only took half the season! Reply

Last night's episode was really messed up, but it was entertaining to watch and unlike previous episodes nothing really pissed me off? I mean like, the mom went to jail and the kid's dad seems responsible so hopefully he gets him into therapy and stuff. I felt bad for the poor kid.



Also, I know it doesn't actually matter, but I really wish they had told us what the father and son were fighting about at the beginning of the episode? Reply

