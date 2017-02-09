SVU Promo for 18x11: Hockey, I Guess?
Also, FYI, Law & Order: SVU aired its 400th(!!!!) episode last night!
#ImBlownAway on #SVU400 day #ThankYou @TodayShow 4 ur kindness. This #TakesTheCake &I all b4 lunch #SweetGesture #SquadGoals #SquadroomGoals pic.twitter.com/6qR0knl1Z6— Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) February 8, 2017
ONTD, did you watch last night's episode? The Big 400? It was kind of wild tbh.
The episode was messed up but at least interesting tbh. I can't believe it's been 400 episodes, I was like in middle school when it started, and a lot of people here were prob just little kids lol
I'm aware what it says about me that I mainly watch this show for Raul but w/e
and omg i totally shipped cabot/benson!
there's def at least two frat hazing episodes, one with Foggy Nelson and sodomy by paddle, Im pretty sure Gary Cole is in that one, but if not, he's in the one where frat guys drug girls with like nasal spray to give them miscarriages
Also, I know it doesn't actually matter, but I really wish they had told us what the father and son were fighting about at the beginning of the episode?
So far they are very very wrong and do not appreciate a lot of my faves, but of course that's the fun of it. And then I found the Special Listening Unit podcast and I am getting addicted. \o/