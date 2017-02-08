A Look Back on Anna Nicole Smith's Legacy, 10 Years After Her Death

what legacy? extreme gold digging? Reply

10 years? I remember when her death broke ontd.

right? damn i'm old

Omg this blast from the past. Some of those comments are killing me.



It must have been all that trimspa



BRB going to hell.

bellekitsune

February 8th, 2007, 12:51 pm (local)

I CANNOT wait until autopsy.

thatchelseagirl

February 8th, 2007, 01:08 pm (local)

i wonder if her autopsy pics will be on rotten.com



oh my god Reply

ontd is such garbage today. RIP ontd. you kept my gay ass sane in my small town high school.

I remember I saw it on egotastic.com (which used to be a celeb gossip sight but last time I checked it had turned into a porn sight) and it was this really blasé title like "Anna Nicole smith is dead" so I thought it was a joke at first

Same. I had a different account back then lol

Same. This popped up on my feed and my first thought was,"I've been on this fucking website way too long."

Wow, 10 years? I remember was in Tasmania when the news broke of her death.

the day she died will always stick with me, just like when MJ died. i remember it so vividly. my dad was driving me to the santa monica courthouse and we found out about her death because kiis fm announced it on the radio.

I'll never forget MJ's death because I was eating with my late Mawmaw at the diner by her house and it came on the TV. I wish I had more memories with my Mawmaw :(

aw, i'm sorry *hugs* <3

I need to rewatch her show. I haven't seen it since I was like 10 years old. I only remember her crazy cousin with no teeth.

ANNA

ANNA

ANNA

ANNA

ANNA NICOLE! Reply

I always thought she wore a tone of makeup. I feel like she would have loved the crazy instagram makeup trend. And instagram in general.

Her instagram account would be SO much fun.

Lmfaooo did she actually say this

Holy shit, has it been 10 years. I was on here when that happened, how time flies.

I wonder how her daughter is doing.



I wonder how her daughter is doing. Reply

how has it been ten years? damn.

10 years what!? I remember that post when she died

I miss her so damn much. I still remember not changing the channel from CNN for a full week after she died. Hell, I still remember exactly where I was and what I was doing when E! broke the news. Hard to believe it's been 10 years. Don't ask me how/why even as a kid (in the mid-90s) I could identify with her in some ways, but I did. Even more so as I got older.

wow at it being 10 years already...i was in a cab on fordham road and heard it on the radio. the cab driver and i then had a deep discussion about life, death and fame lol.

Edited at 2017-02-09 05:26 am (UTC) Take a trip down memory lane as to when ONTD was notified of her death . 1734 comments!

Wasn't that the post that crashed LJ for a while?

I thought that was the MJ death post?

Whatever happened to that lawyer dude Howard?

Howard and Larry are BFFs now!



Apparently they sat down for a 20/20 episode? Idk when it aired/if it has aired yet?



Edited at 2017-02-09 05:30 am (UTC) Reply

I was wondering that as well... that shady mf.

I can't believe it's been 10 years. Her and her son's death is heartbreaking. Just as is Whitney Houston and Bobbi Christina's.

I've always felt badly for her. I hope her daughter is okay.

She does a lot of kid modeling stuff but she seems normal.

they've done a couple interviews with her daughters dad. I believe his sister helps raise her. She seems to be doing OK.

larry seems to be raising her well

