Queen Sugar's Kofi Siriboe Celebrates Black Women, Random Becky Gets Slammed For #AllWomenMatter BS


Kofi Siriboe took time on Feb 7th to tweet out respect to the Black women in his life who have been there for him.  Because we can't have nice things, some Becky named Claire Palmer thought it was an appropriate time and month to point out that color doesn't matter so don't mention it!



Kofi graciously explained his reasoning behind the statement:




However, Black Twitter wasn't here for Claire:



