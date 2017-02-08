Queen Sugar's Kofi Siriboe Celebrates Black Women, Random Becky Gets Slammed For #AllWomenMatter BS

im surprised nobody posted about george lopez yelling & kicking out a black woman from his show because she got upset when he made a joke about how latinos dont do two things one of which was date a black person.





on a brighter note lakeith stanfield (from short term 12/atlanta) schooled his set chauffeur after he complained that black women were the most fucked up version of a woman you could have.



so props to both kofi & lakeith

ugh, twitter had me tight about lopez...so many capes were out for him. putting the joke aside he could've handled the situation so much better, like with humor considering he's a comedian; but instead he did the most with the least and showed his entire ass, smdh. Reply

I didn't even bother watching the video when I saw him trending on Twitter cause fuck George Lopez's sexist ass, but I was so disgusted when I saw people defending him on there Reply

Wow, what a fucking asshole. Unfunny "comedians" can't take any criticism. Reply

I hate comedians Reply

omg same! That shit had me heated this morning. I couldn't even scroll through his tag on twitter for long because I felt so much despair seeing all the fuckers defending him left and right. So many black ppl. It was a disgrace.



oooh, where can I see lakeith setting that person straight?? I'm so attracted to him, it's a problem lol Reply

Yeah i've been expecting it lol Reply

i love lakeith and have literally always hated george lopez

didn't he cheat on his wife while she was in the hospital or something? he's always been an unfunny asshat Reply

Yes, yes! Between this dude and Lakeith, I'm a very happy bw this week. Reply

lmao i still find it super wild when people talk about lakeith since we hung out in hs. it's a trip Reply

I literally don't understand why my fellow white people insist on being included in every. last. damn. thing. I guarantee you, White Lady, you won't disappear off the planet if your existence isn't constantly reaffirmed by everyone else. Reply

'Cause we're used to white being seen as default so get mad when things aren't specifically about us lbr. Reply

Yeah. :\ It's so fucking ridiculous though. It's not enough that we gleefully thrive on white privilege + expect the whole world to be built for us, but we have to shove our pointer finger into EVERY SITUATION that isn't about us just to say, "Don't forget about me!"



Trust me, the world can't forget about us.

We've fucked a lot of shit up for a long-ass time and abused everyone at one point or another.



White people are the annoying kid who invites themselves to the birthday party and "forgets" to bring a gift. Reply

it's literally that bird thing "i'm uncomfortable when it's not about me" Reply

People just want to be apart of a ~movement and feel important. They feel invisible and think minorities do marches/protests bc they're fun, not bc they're oppressed and their rights are at stake.



#alllivesmatter and Trump rallies are the only places for them to go. Bless. Reply

when Jane Elliot did her Angry Eye experiment and asked the brown-eyed group/representation of white people: "Do you want to lose power? No." That really stuck with me. Reply

isn't it funny how when black women are degraded and called every name under the sun, no one has anything to say...but the minute anyone says something positive about us, someone (usually a white) always jumps in with a ~but what about all women?!1? it never fucking fails and it's transparent af.



glad this dude didn't backtrack on what he said. Reply

White Woman Method of Operation Reply

Black women literally can't have nothing without someone trying to co-opt. Reply

Which would you rather deal with ONTD: a left wing or right wing Becky?



idk about this particular example, but i feel like it's easier to deal with right wingers since they are forthright with their bigotry so they're much easier to read since they're clearly against you and what you stand for, while left wingers will derail and say shit like "you're hurting THE CAUSE by speaking up about the issues that effect YOU!" Reply

Arguing with certain left wing people is the worst, even more when they are from developed countries. They'll defend some of the worst shit out there because it fits their agenda and lecture you on things they know nothing about because they did some research once, and when you present them with facts, they'll say you're brainwashed by capitalism and imperialism. With right wingers, I just know not to bother. Reply

With right wingers, I just know not to bother.



YES, exactly this! Reply

ive always felt this way but also left wingers feel like by virtue of being left wing they're factually correct or helping or "on the right side" no matter what they think, but right wingers being forthcoming with their beliefs for whatever reason makes it so you can either try to prove them wrong and they'll accept it or know not to bother.



Edited at 2017-02-09 05:51 am (UTC)

Anyone who thinks the person directly impacted by "the cause" could be "hurting the cause" by speaking about "the cause" is a fucking moron. Reply

I just don't get some white people. They REALLY don't want to share the spotlight, not even for a couple of seconds. Reply

I'm so dead. It's absurd that any positive regard for Black women is treated as an assault on White women. Like, sit down and shut the fuck up with those white whines! Reply

people can't say shit without whites hollering WHAT ABOUT ME!

Reply

LOVE the IG comment Succinct and Beutiful. People out there better take notes. He aint put anybody down to highlight black women. But some Yt people have to insert themesleves in EVERYTHING. If it aint white it aint right



😒



Edited at 2017-02-09 05:29 am (UTC)

White people making stuff about themselves is like their standard mode. Hope everyone coming at her on Twitter makes her delete. Reply

i checked her twitter and shes defending her point but didnt reply to many people either. Reply

Still won't let us escape from the sassy black friend with no man and only suited for giving loud vocal opinions when called upon I see... Reply

his comments were lovely, so of course he got a susan perched and mad in his mentions. honestly, i love it when black men say things like this about us because them coming to our aid is few and far between. also he's fine as fuck and i need to finish watching qos Reply

Which would you rather deal with ONTD: a left wing or right wing Becky?



Reply

LOL Reply

lmao Reply

