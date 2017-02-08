Queen Sugar's Kofi Siriboe Celebrates Black Women, Random Becky Gets Slammed For #AllWomenMatter BS
my beautiful mother is every reason i need to cherish, love, and protect my sisters. nobody will ride for you like a black woman. period.— Kofi Siriboe (@kofisiriboe) February 7, 2017
Kofi Siriboe took time on Feb 7th to tweet out respect to the Black women in his life who have been there for him. Because we can't have nice things, some Becky named Claire Palmer thought it was an appropriate time and month to point out that color doesn't matter so don't mention it!
@kofisiriboe ! Really !! All good mums do those things no matter creed or colour!— Claire Palmer (@ClaireP04694087) February 7, 2017
Kofi graciously explained his reasoning behind the statement:
love & respect to all the good mums. i'm honoring my mom, my sisters and their bold, black skin. they deserve my specificity. https://t.co/Xp5Sd9BtgX— Kofi Siriboe (@kofisiriboe) February 8, 2017
black women built the pedestal I'll continue to put them on. pic.twitter.com/3YTKsneU44— Kofi Siriboe (@kofisiriboe) February 8, 2017
However, Black Twitter wasn't here for Claire:
@ClaireP04694087 @kofisiriboe can't have nothing. Not even our own thoughts— Chioko Grevious (@chiokoj) February 8, 2017
@ClaireP04694087 @kofisiriboe He said Black women, Claire. He wasn't talking to or about you. pic.twitter.com/qOEE2fcFov— BitchesLoveLibraries (@aliciafiasco_) February 8, 2017
@ClaireP04694087 @kofisiriboe literally no one said otherwise. Black women shaped him. He can't celebrate his mother and sisters? Really?— ShoniLane (@DiaShoni) February 8, 2017
Which would you rather deal with ONTD: a left wing or right wing Becky?
on a brighter note lakeith stanfield (from short term 12/atlanta) schooled his set chauffeur after he complained that black women were the most fucked up version of a woman you could have.
so props to both kofi & lakeith
oooh, where can I see lakeith setting that person straight?? I'm so attracted to him, it's a problem lol
didn't he cheat on his wife while she was in the hospital or something? he's always been an unfunny asshat
Trust me, the world can't forget about us.
We've fucked a lot of shit up for a long-ass time and abused everyone at one point or another.
White people are the annoying kid who invites themselves to the birthday party and "forgets" to bring a gift.
#alllivesmatter and Trump rallies are the only places for them to go. Bless.
glad this dude didn't backtrack on what he said.
idk about this particular example, but i feel like it's easier to deal with right wingers since they are forthright with their bigotry so they're much easier to read since they're clearly against you and what you stand for, while left wingers will derail and say shit like "you're hurting THE CAUSE by speaking up about the issues that effect YOU!"
YES, exactly this!
😒
