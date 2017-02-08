|| you&#39;re gonna carry that weight ||

FX - LEGION 1x02 Promo "Chapter 2"



[synopsis]David reflects on his past with the help of new friends.



Dan Stevens discusses his role as David Haller on Legion

---
Full night of good TV! Got my plate full so I'm just now getting around to watching the ep on DVR, but wanted to post this for those who might want to discuss before the night is done =) Thoughts on the premiere?



SOURCE 1 2
Tagged: , , , , ,