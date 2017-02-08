FX - LEGION 1x02 Promo "Chapter 2"
[synopsis]David reflects on his past with the help of new friends.
Dan Stevens discusses his role as David Haller on Legion
Full night of good TV! Got my plate full so I'm just now getting around to watching the ep on DVR, but wanted to post this for those who might want to discuss before the night is done =) Thoughts on the premiere?
Anyways I completely missed the pilot but I'm excited to watch this.
David's power seems a lot like Jean Grey's.
Who fried all those people at the pool?
I don't know anything about X-men other than the movies. Are these established characters or brand new ones they are making up? Are there going to be other people with powers going further? Are they all going to start using their powers now against villains i.e. the Netflix shows/AoS or this just going to keep being about David's struggle with his powers/reality? I'll keep watching but I hope they clarify things more and tell a more coherent story.