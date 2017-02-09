RPDR Queens Pay Homage to Grace Jones (and Dolph Lundgren)
naomismalls Grace Jones and Dolph Lundgren or Naomi Smalls and Milk? You decide. Shot by @adamouahmane
naomismalls Legs & Dairy. Grace Jones & Dolph Lundgren. With @bigandmilky shot by @adamouahmane
The two took inspiration from this famous 1985 Playboy photo spread.
In other RPDR news, watch Raja & Raven toot and boot the queens' promo looks for RPDR9 with a special guest Bianca Del Rio!
Also, watch Latrice Royale and her fiancé and "love of her life" (direct quote, not sarcasm) Christopher compete for cash on a new episode of Couple$ For Ca$h!
ONTD, which of the 14 new S9 queens are you rooting for the most?