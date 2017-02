Syfy - THE EXPANSE 2x04 Promo "Godspeed" + How Syfy Found the Unfindable Actress

[ synopsis ] Miller devises a dangerous plan to eradicate what's left of the protomolecule on Eros.



How @ExpanseSyfy found the unfindable actress (which means other show can, too)https://t.co/Rv3geA6NKP pic.twitter.com/Te5e59W7lA — IndieWire (@IndieWire) February 8, 2017



executive producer Hawk Ostly said- A fan favorite from the books, she is described as :executive producer Mark Fergus added- Frankie Adams not only had the acting skills, as well as the height they wanted, but also had years of training as a boxer- Adams would ask herself of any role :(♥)says executive producer Naren Shankar on the casting job for the character ---