Syfy - THE EXPANSE 2x04 Promo "Godspeed" + How Syfy Found the Unfindable Actress

[synopsis]Miller devises a dangerous plan to eradicate what's left of the protomolecule on Eros.
How @ExpanseSyfy found the unfindable actress (which means other show can, too)https://t.co/Rv3geA6NKP pic.twitter.com/Te5e59W7lA— IndieWire (@IndieWire) February 8, 2017
- “we dreaded the task of going out into the world and finding this person,” executive producer Hawk Ostly said
- A fan favorite from the books, she is described as : “Bobbie was not the right shape to fit into one of the standard suits, and the Marines made her jump through a series of flaming hoops every time she requisitioned a new custom one. At a bit over two meters tall, she was only slightly above average height for a Martian male, but thanks in part to her Polynesian ancestry, she weighed in at over a hundred kilos at one g. None of it was fat, but her muscles seemed to get bigger every time she even walked through a weight room. As a marine, she trained all the time.”
- “Most times we just went for the actor who understood the soul of the character, rather than the physicality that the book might have put forward,” executive producer Mark Fergus added
- Frankie Adams not only had the acting skills, as well as the height they wanted, but also had years of training as a boxer
- Adams would ask herself of any role : “Do I agree with the things she does, yes or no? Would I get a crush on this woman, yes or no?” (♥)
- “It requires you to work harder and to go to places that haven’t traditionally been on the radar. But when you do, you’re always getting rewarded for it.” says executive producer Naren Shankar on the casting job for the character
I definitely like that the series went the extra mile of finding the right actress with the same heritage and physicality of the role. I do agree with some fans that on the subject of Chrisjen, that perhaps they could have found a proper Indian actress to portray her. I feel like the third point above reflects their decision in this (sidenote : having followed the authors' twitter accounts, they both were fans of the game Destiny in which Shohreh voices a character and I wonder if this also played a part in them wanting her for the role). Anyway, thoughts on the ep? How are you all enjoying the season so far? =)
