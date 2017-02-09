keri hilson dishes on new album l.i.a.r.

beyonce

- keri hilson visited the real to talk about her upcoming album tiled l.i.a.r. (love is a religion)- "if you think about it, everyone believes different things. love is the one thing that requires sacrifice — there are so many similarities between religion and love. if we believe this will work, then we will do what it takes and we will be obedient. we’ll do what it takes to make it work. it’s religious. you got to be that committed to making love work."l.i.a.r. follows hilson’s 2010 album, no boys allowed- there isn’t a release date set for l.i.a.r. at this time.