Meet The Cast of Survivor Game Changers
Your thoughts on who gave the best and worst answers to the "I will win #Survivor..." fill in the blank video. GO! https://t.co/NUTjZPWwfS— Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) February 8, 2017
Source
No unaired spoiler discussion with out an LJ Spoiler cut, please!
Obligatory, yes this show is still on the air. Season 34 and already renewed for 35/36!
Edited at 2017-02-09 04:37 am (UTC)
I
I love Malcolm.
[Spoiler (click to open)]Brad, Troyzan and Sarah are the rumoured final three. The worst final three ever. Sierra, not the one who voted out her mom but the one with the weird eyebrows) also makes it far. Queen Michaela makes it to the merge.