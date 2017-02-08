February 8th, 2017, 11:06 pm helyanwe89 The 100 4x03 Promo Source[Spoiler (click to open)]They couldn't come up with a way to rescue those people and get the thing that makes water? They could have taken the equipment and then come back on a rescue mission or something. Tagged: television - cw, television promo / stills, the 100 (cw) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 22 comments Add comment
Also, are we suppose to know who that Riley rando is? 'Cuz, like, all the characters seem to.