Lena Headey joins Dwayne Johnson's wrestling film
The #GameofThrones star has joined the cast of @TheRock and @StephenMerchant’s wrestling film! https://t.co/yrOjI9Znah— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 9, 2017
-Dwayne Johnson's film "Fighting With My Family" is based on WWE superstar Paige, the movie is about "the story of a family of wrestlers, with their dreams seeming to come true when the son and daughter (played by Jack Lowden and Florence Pugh) get a chance to compete in the WWE".
-Lena will play the film's matriarch as "brilliant/badass"
