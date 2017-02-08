katherine

Lena Headey joins Dwayne Johnson's wrestling film



-Dwayne Johnson's film "Fighting With My Family" is based on WWE superstar Paige, the movie is about "the story of a family of wrestlers, with their dreams seeming to come true when the son and daughter (played by Jack Lowden and Florence Pugh) get a chance to compete in the WWE".

-Lena will play the film's matriarch as "brilliant/badass"

