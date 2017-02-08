Bravo does a revamp while making everything old....new again!
Bravo Unveils New On-Air Look, Logo in Brand Refresh (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/ZyGpf2iC1w pic.twitter.com/LxaJk9FckG— Variety_TV (@Variety_TV) February 6, 2017
-Gone is the old blue theme they used to sport
-They also will be phasing out "By Bravo" tagline that they've used for so long. It will be used very sparingly going foward
-They last redesigned 7 years ago and thought it was time to change things up again (by using a design that was apparently made up 10 years ago when looking at a leaked design sheet)
Exclusive: Danielle Staub is returning to #RHONJ — get the details! https://t.co/phQYGDbUce pic.twitter.com/Zg8TgN3tHK— Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 8, 2017
-It is not yet known if Bravo is bringing her back as a friend of (Tre's) or as a full time HW
-She and Theresa made up last year
-She and Jacqueline are still bitter enemies
Exclusive: Former #RHOC star Lydia McLaughlin is returning for season 12! https://t.co/pc3PI01Kt6 pic.twitter.com/tS9vHgH6fn— Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 6, 2017
-Lydia was last seen in Season 8, where she decided to quit after 1 season since the show just wasnt for her.
-Meghan King Edmonds is also following Heather Dubrows lead and quitting the show
With Bravo bringing back so many old HWs, who do you want to see return?
If Kim comes back to RHOA, will her wigs and lip fillers get their own bylines?
oh nvm i actually read the post now
She really just talked about Spanish, Italian, Hebrew, Chinese and French to conclude she cant speak anything but English? Lmao girl you ain't slick
also i hate the new bravo guy voice
yes, the new voiceover guy is annoying af to me too
Also, that new logo is ugly.
jk, Bravo TV is my nice escape from watching the live transition to fascism.
No idea why I keep watching NJ when I don't like anyone.
I miss NY.
I can't believe Meghan is leaving rhoc. She was so boring and whatever but she loved pretending her life was desirable and fabulous.
Teri is probably so pissed Heather is leaving.
Lydia was so boring. I can't believe bravo thinks she will add to the show.
There's no way Dorit will last more than 1 season. She's insufferable.