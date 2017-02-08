Bravo does a revamp while making everything old....new again!

kim's new face is so uncomfortable to look at Reply

this is a terrible design.

I'm behind but I'm glad the train wreck that is Danielle is returning. I wouldn't be surprised is Ashlee would be cast as an HW.



If Kim comes back to RHOA, will her wigs and lip fillers get their own bylines?

has it been confirmed she's returning? ik she's super desperate to come back and has been hanging out with teresa, when just last year she said hws ruined her life and that she would never return...





oh nvm i actually read the post now



Edited at 2017-02-09 04:38 am (UTC)

lmao dorito wants to be European sf badly



She really just talked about Spanish, Italian, Hebrew, Chinese and French to conclude she cant speak anything but English? Lmao girl you ain't slick

the housewives are all so tired now, danielle won't even make jersey interesting



also i hate the new bravo guy voice



Edited at 2017-02-09 04:16 am (UTC)

i wish they'd get rid of nj all together tbh



yes, the new voiceover guy is annoying af to me too

I liked Lydia 💁🏻

Poor Kenya! She's mad! Kroy made close to 20 mil so he's good boo! 💃🏼 https://t.co/V4dhfLBZwZ — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) February 8, 2017





but when is RHONY coming back tho

I'd like Cindy Barshop to return to NY HW, & Joyce to BH

I feel annoyed about Kim returning to RHOA because literally every other city has entirely white casts or predominately ones so why can't RHOA stay black and/or have them add diversity to those first. NOBODY MISSES OR NEEDS KIM



Also, that new logo is ugly.

I could understand if Kim wasnt an OG of RHOA. Not like they are going out of their way to bring in a new white girl. PLus Kim is a black woman trapped inside a white womans body (or she was back in the day)

I've stopped drinking so watching RHOBH is my new vice. I just finished season one...these ladies are bored and nuts.

jk, Bravo TV is my nice escape from watching the live transition to fascism.

IMO, rhony is the absolute best followed by the first 2 seasons of rhobh. The latter is sooooo boring now.

Is Potomac not coming back at all? Or have they and I just didn't hear about it? Those are the only housewives I like atm. Give me more seasons of Top Chef tbh

I think Top Chef is pretty boring this season. :(

Yes, it was renewed for a 2nd season They've been filming and a certain couple looks to be divorced!

I hate how involved the men are on Atlanta. Peter is the worst. I thought we were done with him and now I think they only got divorced so Cynthia would have a storyline.

Looks like Lydia will be my reason to keep watching OC.



No idea why I keep watching NJ when I don't like anyone.



I miss NY.

the redesign is so...blah and boring.

Omg I'm so happy Danielle is coming back to rhonj. I stopped watching since it's so bad.



I can't believe Meghan is leaving rhoc. She was so boring and whatever but she loved pretending her life was desirable and fabulous.



Teri is probably so pissed Heather is leaving.



Lydia was so boring. I can't believe bravo thinks she will add to the show.



There's no way Dorit will last more than 1 season. She's insufferable. Reply

RHOBH is so lame this season. i feel like they only talk about erika's panties and kim's sobriety. they could do an erika jayne spinoff and i'd be a happy chappy.

