Erika Jayne

Bravo does a revamp while making everything old....new again!




-Gone is the old blue theme they used to sport
-They also will be phasing out "By Bravo" tagline that they've used for so long. It will be used very sparingly going foward
-They last redesigned 7 years ago and thought it was time to change things up again (by using a design that was apparently made up 10 years ago when looking at a leaked design sheet)








-It is not yet known if Bravo is bringing her back as a friend of (Tre's) or as a full time HW
-She and Theresa made up last year
-She and Jacqueline are still bitter enemies





-Lydia was last seen in Season 8, where she decided to quit after 1 season since the show just wasnt for her.
-Meghan King Edmonds is also following Heather Dubrows lead and quitting the show













Source S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7
commercial photography locations
With Bravo bringing back so many old HWs, who do you want to see return?
Tagged: , , ,