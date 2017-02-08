pippa &lt;3

Lin-Manuel Miranda suggests Jordan Fisher for the 'In the Heights' movie


- "In the Heights" opened off-Broadway February 8, 2007
- after years in production limbo, the movie rights were picked up last year by The Weinstein Company

twitter source
insta source

in case you needed some proof, here's jordan singing a bit of "sunrise" with mandy
[al amanecer]


happy heights anniversary!! no para sigue!
Tagged: , , ,