Lin-Manuel Miranda suggests Jordan Fisher for the 'In the Heights' movie

cast jordan in everything! he's so cute and talented Reply

Jordan Fisher won me over the moment I saw his performance of Those Magic Changes in Grease Live. Cast him in everything tbh x Reply

yes please! Reply

He's great and talented and seems nice, he'd make a cute Benny, although it is hard to fill Chris' shoes. Damn, he was such a hot Benny. He could be a great Sonny but he's not Latino, sadly.



Diane Guerrero for Vanessa, please! Reply

diane as vanessa is the one i want the most. idk if i could accept anyone else as vanessa in the movie tbh. Reply

omg jordan fisher is soooo handsome <3 Reply

