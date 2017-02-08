Lin-Manuel Miranda suggests Jordan Fisher for the 'In the Heights' movie
Here's who @Lin_Manuel Miranda would cast in the "In the Heights" movie https://t.co/u7rq1VBZwi pic.twitter.com/05BXweJRuK— HuffPostCulture (@HuffPostArts) February 8, 2017
- "In the Heights" opened off-Broadway February 8, 2007
- after years in production limbo, the movie rights were picked up last year by The Weinstein Company
in case you needed some proof, here's jordan singing a bit of "sunrise" with mandy
[al amanecer]
happy heights anniversary!! no para sigue!
Diane Guerrero for Vanessa, please!