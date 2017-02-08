Scarlett Johansson feels her role in 'Ghost In The Shell' was about feminism over race

Scarlett Johansson explains why she felt her role in 'Ghost In The Shell' was about feminism over race: https://t.co/B6t7YWA19k pic.twitter.com/K6Eobve8PB — i-D (@i_D) February 9, 2017

In a recent interview, Scarlett Johansson talks about the controversy surrounding her casting as Major Motoko Kusanagi in 'Ghost In The Shell,' saying that she approached the role with a focus on gender and not race. Scarlett says that she "would never presume to play another race of a person" and that she would never want to feel like she was playing a character that was offensive. She goes on, saying that "having a franchise with a female protagonist driving it is such a rare opportunity" and she can feel the enormous pressure of the weight of such a big property on her shoulders. Scarlett says that even though she's the top-grossing actress of all time, that doesn't necessarily mean that she's the highest paid, and that the gender wage gap is an uphill battle and fight.